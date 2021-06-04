 From the gallery to the Alley | Public Service Announcement | Chicago Reader

June 04, 2021 City Life | Public Service Announcement

From the gallery to the Alley 

Upcoming events and recommendations for the weekend and beyond

The biggest thing we recommend you do this coming week is find some way to enjoy the sunshine and hot temperatures that are predicted (and a special shout-out to my fellow fans of air conditioning—we'll always have the public library at least). Here's some things to enjoy over the next few days, from music to art to the Alley. (Don't worry, just read on.) Stay safe and enjoy!

  • Through 7/31, times vary: Wrightwood 659 presents "Yannis Tsarouchis: Dancing in Real Life," the first American exhibition devoted to the work of Greek artist Tsarouchis (1910-1989), who was regarded as a significant member of the Greek LGBTQ community. Timed tickets required for entry.
  • Fri 6/4, 7 PM: DJ Ca$h Era throws down in a Friday night residency series at Golden Dagger's Lincoln Park patio. Table reservations suggested.
  • Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 and 9:30 PM, through 6/19: ComedySportz hosts LGBTQ Matches in their usual Friday and Saturday night improv broadcasts, featuring LGBTQ ensemble members and special guests. Free to watch on Twitch.
  • Times vary: Chicago Dance Month continues with two afternoon performances on Sat 6/5 by Noumenon Dance Ensemble in Seward Park, a free streaming performance by the Joffrey Ballet available all month, and a variety of other events.
  • Fri 6/4 and Sat 6/5, 4 PM: Lyric Opera of Chicago presents the outdoor and family-friendly production Hansel & Gretel in the Park at the North Park Village Nature Center.
  • Sat 6/5, noon-Sun 6/6, 1 AM: The Haus of Love offers a day of Chicago House DJs at Uptown's Le Nocturne club. Timed tickets are required for entry, and DJs include the Chosen Few’s Terry Hunter, Mike Dunn, Alan King, and Wayne Williams, as well as DJ Heather and Lady D. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.
  • Sun 6/6, noon-7 PM: The Alley Chicago celebrates their 45th anniversary of leather jackets, cool T-shirts, and rock 'n' roll attitudes with a daylong outdoor fair featuring sales, a visit from the Hardcore Hearse Club (and Dragula, a Munsters-themed vehicle), giveaways, and more, outside of the Alley’s new location in Avondale.
  • Mon 6/7, 6 PM: Andrew Sa and the Cosmic Country Band perform live on Vans's Channel 66 online streaming site to celebrate the release of Cosmic Country Stars: Andrew Sa. Cohosted by the Empty Bottle.
  • Tue 6/8, 7 PM: A Scientist Walks Into a Bar hosts an interview with botanist and Michigan State professor Beronda L. Montgomery, author of Lessons from Plants. Watch online at the Hideout's Noonchorus page.  v

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
