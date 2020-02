Music Feature David Dann on his new biography of blues-rock guitarist Michael Bloomfield From Glencoe to Monterey Pop to oblivion: Bloomfield’s huge talent and unique style changed the instrument forever, but while Clapton and Hendrix entered the canon, he faded away. |

Music Feature The best Chicago albums of the 2010s: the critics’ ballots Here’s where to see who voted for what and how the points got divvied up. |