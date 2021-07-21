Droopy the Destroyer on the gig poster of the week 

This week's featured poster reminds me of the heyday of punk-rock flyers: skilled artists spending their free time turning classic cartoon characters (and mid-80s skateboard graphics) into monsters of their own making, all for the thrill of wheat-pasting their work onto random light poles. What I'm saying is that I could easily see this one tacked to some board-up—and the concert the flyer advertises is at one of the old-school music venues that I'm happy to see back open and thriving.

Artist Francisco Ramirez created this alternate-universe Droopy for Friday night's show at Liar's Club with Fastplants and the Mons. This is the first live gig for either band since COVID-19 hit our shores, and they're jointly celebrating the release of their split 12-inch on Chicago's Beercan Records. Ramirez, a Columbia College grad, made a limited run of prints of this gig poster that will be for sale at the show.

Chicago is feeling a little safer as more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, but the city's performance communities are still reeling from the loss of wages and tips during all those months we were staying at home. It's not too late to do something to support the people who make nightlife happen: the Reader has compiled a list of fundraisers for out-of-work or underemployed venue staff. And you can help musicians, theater artists, and other creatives by contributing to funds that offer them direct support; the Reader lists some ideas here and here.

ARTIST: Francisco Ramirez

GIG: Fastplants, the Mons, and Wrong War, Fri 7/23, 10 PM, Liar's Club, 1665 W. Fullerton, $10, 21+

ARTIST INFO: bureauofprint.com

