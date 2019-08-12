 Forgotten dance-craze hit maker Jerry O has inspired a new biography | The Secret History of Chicago Music | Chicago Reader

August 12, 2019 Music | The Secret History of Chicago Music

Forgotten dance-craze hit maker Jerry O has inspired a new biography 

Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who've been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place.

  • Tom & Jerrio's 1965 hit "Boo-Ga-Loo" helped kick off the boogaloo dance craze, though the song is barely remembered today.
  • Jerry O's 1968 tune "(Funky) Four Corners" got picked up by several overseas labels.
  • The boogaloo craze was still going strong in 1967, when "Karate Boo-Ga-Loo" came out—it sold more than 400,000 copies.

