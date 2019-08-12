Forgotten dance-craze hit maker Jerry O has inspired a new biography 

Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who've been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place.
Tom & Jerrio's 1965 hit "Boo-Ga-Loo" helped kick off the boogaloo dance craze, though the song is barely remembered today.
Jerry O's 1968 tune "(Funky) Four Corners" got picked up by several overseas labels.
The boogaloo craze was still going strong in 1967, when "Karate Boo-Ga-Loo" came out—it sold more than 400,000 copies.
Jerry "Iceman" Butler was an A-list soul singer, playing with Curtis Mayfield and Otis Redding. Today, he mulls taxes and health care as the longest-serving member of the Cook County Board of Commissioners.
An uncaptioned photo in the Numero Group's recent book about south-side nightlife in the 70s set Jake Austen on the trail of this story about one crazy week in the life of longtime promoter Helen Wooten.
This was supposed to be the story of the Jackson Five’s first single, cut in Chicago in 1967. But while writing it, Jake Austen picked up the trail of a tape nobody knew existed: the earliest known studio recording of Michael Jackson and his brothers.
This 95-year-old living legend has played jazz, written blaxploitation soundtracks, and arranged for Stan Getz, B.B. King, and most famously Curtis Mayfield—but he's probably most widely heard via hip-hop samples.