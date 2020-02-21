 Flamboyant Chicago rockers Cupcakes reunite to celebrate their debut album 20 years after it arrived | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

February 21, 2020 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Flamboyant Chicago rockers Cupcakes reunite to celebrate their debut album 20 years after it arrived 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Cupcakes

Cupcakes

Courtesy the Artist

RCupcakes, Life and Times, Atmospheric Audio Chair, Spies Who Surf

Sat 2/29, 8 PM, Metro, 3730 N. Clark, $20, $15 in advance, 18+

The alternative-rock boom of the 1990s resulted in lots of outre musicians landing major-label deals that would’ve been unthinkable in any decade before or since. Chicago four-piece Cupcakes, who emerged in 1996, both exemplify and transcend that era. On their sole album, 2000’s Cupcakes, released on Dreamworks, they mold arena rock bombast, power-pop hooks, and dance ecstasy into freewheeling jams whose clean polish glistens even when the songwriting doesn’t quite shine. Front man Preston Graves frequently busts out a show-stopping falsetto that kicks the songs into hyperdrive, a vocal feat that stood out in a time of postgrunge front men who were more likely to bellow than croon. But Cupcakes’ idiosyncratic ingenuity comes out most strongly in their blend of rock and electronic music—every so often an arpeggiating guitar line that evokes a trance melody cuts through to accentuate the interstellar panache in Graves’s lyrics. Cupcakes have been dormant for most of the past two decades, but they decided to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their only album with a reunion performance. Even if Graves can no longer hit the high notes on the semi-acoustic ballad “Cosmic Imbecile,” this is a don’t-miss show.   v

You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 
Or:
 One-time donation  → 

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Cupcakes, Life And Times, Spies Who Surf, Atmospheric Audio Chair

    Recommended 18+ Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Cupcakes, Life And Times, Spies Who Surf, Atmospheric Audio Chair @ Metro

    • Sat., Feb. 29, 8 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leor Galil

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

02.21.20
Rich Jones, Mykele Deville, David Ashley, Musa Reems, DJ Skoli
Music
Rich Jones, Mykele Deville, David Ashley, Musa Reems, DJ Skoli Subterranean
February 21
Dorian Electra, Alice Longyu Gao, Umru and friends
Music
Dorian Electra, Alice Longyu Gao, Umru and friends Subterranean
February 21
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation