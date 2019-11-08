 FKA Twigs returns with her beautiful, multidisciplinary, and theatrical Magdalene tour | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

November 08, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Share

FKA Twigs returns with her beautiful, multidisciplinary, and theatrical Magdalene tour 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs

Courtesy the Artist

RFKA Twigs

Fri 11/15, 7:30 PM, Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine, sold out, all-ages

FKA Twigs is a singular force in ethereal, otherworldly trip-hop and avant-pop. Born Tahliah Debrett Barnett in Gloucestershire, England, the British singer, songwriter, dancer, producer, and director seems nearly unparalleled in her creative drive—and that’s illustrated by her current tour. Named after the new Magdalene (Young Turks), her second LP and first in five years, the multidisciplinary experience finds inspiration in Gesamtkunstwerk, a German concept that means “total work of art” or “synthesis of the arts.” Twigs is already known for her beautifully choreographed live shows, full of dancers and elaborate costumes; with Magdalene, she adds fantastical set designs, martial arts, sword dancing, pole dancing, artsy lighting, and more. Conversely, the new album strips back the eerie electronic production that helped establish Twigs’s aesthetic. Strange, alien sounds and warbling effects remain, but here her incredible soprano is front and center, accompanied by beautiful piano passages and orchestral flourishes. And though she established a somber, melancholy tone with her early material, Magdalene takes that further—it’s downright sorrowful at times, a feeling epitomized by “Home With You” and album closer “Cellophane.” Over the sparse piano notes of the latter, Twigs despairingly and delicately asks, “Why don’t I do it for you? / Why won’t you do it for me? / When all I do is for you?” And when she sings “They want to see us alone / They want to see us apart,” it’s hard not to wonder if the song is directly informed by her high-profile relationships with Robert Pattinson and Shia LeBeouf. It’s an especially vulnerable way to end an album, and it points to Twigs’s self-reinvention while cementing her as a generational talent.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Sold Out (Music)
    FKA Twigs @ Riviera Theatre

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

11.08.19
Big Freedia, Low Cut Connie, Ric Wilson
Music
Big Freedia, Low Cut Connie, Ric Wilson Park West
November 08
Charlie Parr, Al Scorch
Music
Charlie Parr, Al Scorch Schubas
November 08
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation