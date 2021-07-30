 Fiesta del Sol, Free Street, and more | Public Service Announcement | Chicago Reader

July 30, 2021 City Life | Public Service Announcement

Fiesta del Sol, Free Street, and more 

Upcoming events and recommendations for the next seven days

By
click to enlarge Check out Svengoolie at Flashback Weekend Chicago Horror Con—if you're not too chicken.

Courtesy MeTV

Here’s a mix of online and in-person events and things to check out for the next seven days. Be good to yourself and others (because that's what Chicagoans do).

  • Fri 7/30, 6 PM, and Sat 7/31, 3 PM: Free Street Theater presents A Summer of Grief, Relief, and Joy, a free showcase from ensemble members. Two free and all-ages performances are scheduled for this weekend: Friday evening at Clark (John) Park, 4615 W. Jackson, and on Saturday afternoon at Gage Park, 2411 W. 55th. More details are available at our listing.


  • Fri 7/30 & Sat 7/31, 8 PM: The Trance performance ensemble presents a new play, Riding the Bicycle. It's staged at the Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway. Check out our listing for more information and a ticket link.


  • Fri 7/30 until 10 PM, Sat 7/31 from 9:30 AM-10 PM, Sun 8/1 10:30 AM-4 PM: Get your fright on at the Flashback Weekend Chicago Horror Con, a horror genre convention celebrating the spooky and scary from television to film. Highlights include a Saturday afternoon costume contest hosted by the one and only Svengoolie, appearances by actor and musician Meat Loaf, actress Shawnee Smith (from the Saw franchise), Nick Castle (Michael Myers in the original Halloween plus the cowriter of Escape from New York), movie screenings, and more. It's happening at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Rosemont, and you can see more information and purchase tickets at Flashback Weekend’s website. (Consider it the ultimate in "masks required" events.)


  • Fri 7/30 and Sat 7/31, 11 AM-11 PM and Sun 8/1, 11 AM-10 PM: The annual Fiesta del Sol brings food, kids activities, music, a job expo, information about local schools, and an outdoor Catholic mass (on Sunday morning) to Pilsen (specifically the stretch of Cermak Road between Morgan and Ashland). Families can enjoy carnival rides at Allport and Cermak. Music highlights include the bands Tremendo Monterrey and Grupo la Playa on Friday night (8 and 9 PM, respectively) and Mariachi Sirenas at 5 PM on Sunday. Admission is free, but bring money for vendors. Check out the festival's Facebook page for updates.


  • Sat 7/31, noon: new paintings from German artists Anne Haack and Stefan Müller are available to view at M. LeBlanc gallery in Logan Square. The exhibition opens Saturday (noon-6 PM) and runs through September 4. Check out the gallery’s website for details.


  • Tue 8/3, 7 PM: Rhythm World 30 is an evening of jazz and tap dancing at the Jazz Showcase, presented through Chicago Human Rhythm Project and featuring dancers Naomi Funaki, Caleb Teicher, Kaleena Miller and Ivery Wheeler, and music accompaniment by the Eric Hochberg Trio. Tickets are available at Eventbrite. See the CHRP website for other related events.


  • Wed 8/4, noon: Jazz musician David Boykin brings his Sonic Healing Ministries musical performance to Bandcamp in a livestream performance. Tune in and submit a prayer request here.


  • Thu 8/5, 6:30 PM: Goodman Theatre and the Chicago Park District present Sones de México Ensemble's music-filled play Zulema in Calumet Park (9801 S. Avenue G) to kick off a monthlong tour of Chicago Park District outdoor performances. See the Goodman's website for more information.  v

