The cosmic egg hatches on the gig poster of the week 

This week's gig poster brings us back to the world of online concerts. The staff at West Edgewater's Experimental Sound Studio (ESS) have been working hard to bring a full calendar of collaborative programming from all over the world to our Internet "airwaves" since March. Saturday's free concert was coordinated by online publication Tone Glow (edited by Reader contributor Joshua Minsoo Kim) and delivers experimental, noise, and improvised music from Sunik Kim, Wendy Eisenberg (both based in New York), Philadelphia's Lucy Liyou, and Glasgow/South London collective Still House Plants. You can watch at ESS's website or on Twitch.

And we'd be remiss if we didn't mention today's Chicago Music Poster Workshop (another online affair) hosted by the Terra Foundation's Art Design Chicago project. This 4 PM panel discussion and screenprinting demonstration features Jay Ryan (whose work has frequently been showcased in this column) talking to noted Chicago audio engineer Steve Albini and Northwestern University archivist Kevin Leonard. The free discussion is part of this week's Art Design Chicago programming on local poster production history.

We encourage you to keep supporting local musicians, venues, and arts groups by checking out their work online. Restrictions on in-person gatherings continue because of COVID-19, but please continue to let us know about great gig posters and promotional art for concerts that you might see out in the world. We also continue to accept your fantasy gig poster designs as candidates for this column.

To participate, please e-mail scollojulin@chicagoreader.com with your name, contact information, and original design or drawing (you can attach a JPG or PNG file or provide a download link). We won't be able to publish everything we receive, but we'll feature as many as possible while the pandemic continues. Your e-mail should include details about the real or fantasy concert and about any nonprofit, fundraiser, or action campaign that you'd like to bring to the attention of our readers.

Not everybody can make a fantasy gig poster, of course, but it's simple to support organizations like the Chicago Independent Venue League—click here to learn how to help out. And anybody with a few bucks to spare can support the out-of-work staffers at Chicago's venues—here's our list of fundraisers. Lastly, don't forget record stores! The Reader has published a list of local stores that will let you shop remotely.

ARTIST: Experimental Sound Studio

GIG: Tone Glow presents Still House Plants, Wendy Eisenberg, Lucy Liyou, and Sunik Kim livestreamed via Experimental Sound Studio's website and Twitch on Sat 11/14 starting at 2 PM

TO SUPPORT ESS: ess.org/support

ART DESIGN CHICAGO: artdesignchicago.org