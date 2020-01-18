 Experienced punks reintroduce themselves as Canal Irreal | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

January 18, 2020 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Experienced punks reintroduce themselves as Canal Irreal 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Canal Irreal

Canal Irreal

Courtesy of MP Shows

RCanal Irreal, Compressions, Spirit Trap, Future Shock

Sat 1/25, 8 PM, Burlington, 3425 W. Fullerton, $8, 21+

Last May, Chicago band Canal Irreal announced their existence by releasing their first single, “Si Somos,” an explosive mix of postpunk and hardcore that combines jagged riffs and propulsive guitar lines with narrative lyrics about society’s rejection of and refusal to deal with the very issues it creates. Sung in Spanish from a first-person perspective, it’s a thunderbolt of an introduction to a group who need little introduction in their hometown—all the members are mainstays of the Chicago south-side hardcore scene with decades of service under their belts. Keen ears will recognize the trademark tortured vocals of Martin Sorrondeguy, who’s well-known for his time as the vocalist of seminal hardcore bands Limp Wrist and Los Crudos and remains a constant presence in the city’s DIY punk scene (he often documents the experience with his camera). In Canal Irreal, Sorrondeguy is backed by members of underappreciated Chicago hardcore/thrash band Sin Orden. His relationship with Sin Orden goes back to the start of the century; in 2000 he released their first EP on his Lengua Armada label. Canal Irreal haven’t put out any new material since “Si Somos,” but they’ve been gigging around town since they made their live debut last summer—with any luck they’ll follow up their single’s two minutes of taut fury with another record soon.   v

You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 
Or:
 One-time donation  → 

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Canal Irreal, Compressions, Spirit Trap, Future Shock

    Recommended Soundboard
    Canal Irreal, Compressions, Spirit Trap, Future Shock @ Burlington

    • Sat., Jan. 25, 8 p.m.

Related Stories

  • Time traveling with Martin Sorrondeguy of Los Crudos

    Time traveling with Martin Sorrondeguy of Los Crudos

    Revisiting the legendary hardcore band’s old haunts two decades later provides a miniature history of gentrification and activism in Chicago.
    • by Leor Galil
    • Mar 24, 2016

  • Pogoing Across Borders

    Hundreds came to Little Village--from as far away as Puerto Rico and Nicaragua--for America's first Latino punk festival.
    • by Jessica Hopper
    • Jun 15, 2006

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

01.18.20
Pan•American, Cleared
Music
Pan•American, Cleared International Museum of Surgical Science
January 18
Yuna
Music
Yuna City Winery
January 17
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation