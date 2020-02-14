Even winter is outdoor concert season at Music Frozen Dancing 

Chicago has grown into a full-on hub for summer music festivals. We’re home to some of the biggest and most beloved fests on the planet, and every weekend from late spring to early fall you can find outdoor music happening on city streets big and small. But why should the warm months get all the fun? Six years ago, the folks at the Empty Bottle had the genius idea to host some bands outdoors in the frigid cold of February, and what seemed like a surefire bomb has grown into one of their most popular annual events. This year’s Music Frozen Dancing features the biggest lineup yet, with a mix of bona fide indie-rock legends and excellent local acts. Headlining the show are Pennsylvania noise-rock mainstays Pissed Jeans, and also high on the bill are iconic posthardcore band Hot Snakes (keeping the momentum going on their reunion stint) and resurrected postpunk band Crash Course in Science. The locals include noisy industrial goth duo Hide (not a band you’d expect to see performing in broad daylight), prog-pop outfit the Hecks, and scuzz-rockers Hitter. The show takes place right next to the Bottle on Cortez—and in case it gets too cold out there, the inside bar stays open the entire time. v