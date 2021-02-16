 Englewood B.U. raps with a flair for complex storytelling | Music Review | Chicago Reader

February 16, 2021 Music | Music Review

Englewood B.U. raps with a flair for complex storytelling 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge The cover of 99 B.U., by Englewood B.U.

The cover of 99 B.U., by Englewood B.U.

Courtesy the artist

REnglewood B.U., 99 B.U.

Matthew Mason Music
songwhip.com/englewoodbu

Chicago’s Englewood B.U. is as much an alchemist as a rapper, combining elements to create effects that defy easy explanation. On his new debut, 99 B.U. (Matthew Mason Music), the mature grit in his lilting voice gives his dusty instrumentals a worldliness that’s difficult to manufacture. He loves storytelling, and as his lyrics saunter casually atop checkered soul samples and sinewy percussion, his narratives gain extra dimensions as if by magic. On “Jabba,” B.U. juxtaposes brief anecdotes of youthful joy with painful snapshots of present-day loss, and when he mentions close childhood friends who’ve died, his voice tenses up as if he’s grieving all over again. “Nobody gave a fuck about how we feel,” he tersely raps, suddenly sounding a shade hoarse. B.U. understands how isolating it can feel to lose a close friend in a society indifferent to Black death, but he can express empathy with enough poise to make anyone feel a little less lonely.   v

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Music Review »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Stories

Trending

Kit brings the bar to you
‘Nothing that we do that is worthwhile is done alone’
A fashion show, a paczki, and thou
Parvesh Cheena invites you into his home
Making social distancing sexy
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

02.16.21
<i>Still/Here</i>
Performing Arts
Still/Here
April 30
<i>Of Dice and Men</i>
Performing Arts
Of Dice and Men
July 31
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2021 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation