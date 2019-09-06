 Emo underdogs Oso Oso help you believe in your dreams on Basking in the Glow | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

September 06, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Emo underdogs Oso Oso help you believe in your dreams on Basking in the Glow 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Oso Oso

Oso Oso

Javi Perez

ROso Oso, Sidekicks, Future Teens, Dogleg

Wed 9/18, 8 PM, Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont, $15, 17+

Oso Oso front man Jade Lilitri makes sweetly catchy, straightforward rock songs like he was born to do it. Though he’s a veteran of the east-coast independent emo scene, he couldn’t find a label for Oso Oso’s second album, 2017’s The Yunahon Mixtape, so he put it out himself as a pay-what-you-want release on Bandcamp. The album gained a cult following, and pop-punk-focused indie label Triple Crown reissued it the following year. Despite that late success, he seems to understand that the odds are stacked against him because he’s working within a critically maligned subgenre. That reality gives Oso Oso’s new third album, Basking in the Glow (Triple Crown), an internal tension, and Lilitri’s motivation comes through clearly. These euphoric songs get extra punch from a quixotic sense that they’re hoping against hope, which is especially welcome when simply glancing at the day’s news can send you spiraling into despair. Basking in the Glow acts as a balm and an energy drink, and its irrepressible melodies tell us that chasing an impossible dream can be a joy unto itself.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Oso Oso, Sidekicks, Future Teens, Dogleg

    Recommended 17+ Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Oso Oso, Sidekicks, Future Teens, Dogleg @ Beat Kitchen

    • Wed., Sept. 18, 8 p.m.
    • Buy from TicketWeb

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leor Galil

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

09.06.19
Cardinal Harbor, Harvey Fox, Cordoba
Music
Cardinal Harbor, Harvey Fox, Cordoba Beat Kitchen
September 06
Instigation Festival day two with Jeff Albert's Unanimous Sources, Isaiah Spencer Quintet
Music
Instigation Festival day two with Jeff Albert's Unanimous Sources, Isaiah Spencer Quintet Constellation
September 06
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation