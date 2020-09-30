Emerging Chicago rappers Semiratruth and Tre Johnson make supersize fun together 

Chicago rapper Semiratruth impressed me with her 2019 EP I Don’t Wanna Have to Yell for You to Listen , where her sly lines springboard off rickety underground-style instrumentals and her expressive joy makes the grimiest beat shine like a diamond. On this month’s EP Yes! (Layaway), she’s found a great foil in Tre Johnson , whose languorous flow belies his surprisingly vigorous playful streak. On the dilapidated, modern-funk-infused “Face,” the two rappers absorb each other’s energies: they leave so little daylight between their turns on the mike that it sounds like they’re deliberately giving each other the chance to show off by casually picking up the thread without missing a stitch. Semiratruth and Johnson are clearly having fun in each other’s company, which is a salve for listeners who can only celebrate with loved ones in person by taking big risks and potentially making even bigger sacrifices. Yes! is a reminder of the happiness that we can still look forward to. v

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!