 Elizabeth Moen sings soul outside your window | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

September 06, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Elizabeth Moen sings soul outside your window 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Elizabeth Moen

Elizabeth Moen

Stephanie Sunberg

RElizabeth Moen, Holly

Sat 9/14, 9 PM, Schubas, 3159 N. Southport, $12, 18+

Iowa singer-songwriter Elizabeth Moen started performing only about four years ago, but she hardly sounds like a beginner. The 25-year-old has a soul-deep voice with a ragged, sensual edge that’s poised between bluesy world-weariness and folky innocence. The first tune Moen wrote, “Songbird,” is an achingly wistful love song to song, and it’s fully realized perfection. “I wish I could swoop you into my wings / But I’m just a songbird outside your window,” she sings as she strums on an acoustic guitar, capturing the hope of an aspiring performer with a rare, sweet clarity. Nothing on her self-released second album, 2018’s A Million Miles Away, quite reaches the level of that initial burst of passion and yearning, but its mix of alt-rock, country, and soul has its own pleasures. Her band’s stoned clatter nicely sets off the smoky, Amy Winehouse-tinged exploration of lust and regret on “Red,” and even better is “Time Is a Shitty Friend,” where Moen’s vocals comes in exhausted bursts while the indie-rock instrumental alternately chimes and roars behind her. “Time, she isn’t always right,” she sings wryly, “and doesn’t always have your back.” For a young performer on the cusp of success, the ticking of the clock has to be an audible threat. Being talented and ready isn’t always enough, and it’s hard to know if Moen will get through that window, but it’s worth listening to her try.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Elizabeth Moen, Holly

    Recommended 18+ Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Elizabeth Moen, Holly @ Schubas

    • Sat., Sept. 14, 9 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

09.06.19
Cardinal Harbor, Harvey Fox, Cordoba
Music
Cardinal Harbor, Harvey Fox, Cordoba Beat Kitchen
September 06
Instigation Festival day two with Jeff Albert's Unanimous Sources, Isaiah Spencer Quintet
Music
Instigation Festival day two with Jeff Albert's Unanimous Sources, Isaiah Spencer Quintet Constellation
September 06
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation