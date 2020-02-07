 Electric Guest find the code to pop joy on their third album, Kin | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

February 07, 2020 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Electric Guest find the code to pop joy on their third album, Kin 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Electric Guest

Electric Guest

Jimmy Fontaine

RElectric Guest, Soleima

Mon 2/17, 9 PM, Metro, 3730 N. Clark, $25, $21 in advance, 18+

Electric Guest’s cofounders, vocalist-instrumentalist Asa Taccone (a Danger Mouse mentee) and drummer-producer Matthew “Cornbread” Compton, like to say they met in 2011 when they both rented rooms in a Los Angeles house that essentially functions as a dorm for musicians. A October profile in Paper magazine suggests that Compton decided he wanted to collaborate after hearing Taccone’s music in the house, but their professional and personal lives had already intersected in other ways. Taccone’s older brother, Jorma, is part of popular comedy music trio the Lonely Island, whose 2009 debut album, Incredibad, used a team of producers that included both Compton and Taccone (though they didn’t work on the same tracks). Whatever circumstances finally led to Electric Guest, though, I’m glad they did. After two albums of middling, shapeless indie-pop, the group made a slight pivot toward suave, R&B-influenced tracks for their Atlantic debut, October’s Kin. On the Kin press run, Taccone told Billboard that after Electric Guest worked with Carly Rae Jepsen on her 2019 album, Dedicated, they became more focused on making unabashed, euphoric pop jammed with hooks. On Kin single “Dollar,” Taccone’s almost avian falsetto floats above a joyous keyboard melody, horn flourishes, and punchy percussion—Electric Guest seem to be summoning all their powers to introduce a little optimism into our darkest days, and here and there I’d swear I can feel summer sun on my face.   v

You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 
Or:
 One-time donation  → 

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Electric Guest, Soleima

    Recommended 18+ Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Electric Guest, Soleima @ Metro

    • Mon., Feb. 17, 9 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leor Galil

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

02.07.20
Kahil El’Zabar’s Ethnic Heritage Ensemble
Music
Kahil El’Zabar’s Ethnic Heritage Ensemble SPACE
February 07
Daniel Wyche Birthday Celebration featuring Daniel Wyche/Mark Shippy Duo, Allen Moore and guests, Bill MacKay, Rob Sevier (DJ set)
Music
Daniel Wyche Birthday Celebration featuring Daniel Wyche/Mark Shippy Duo, Allen Moore and guests, Bill MacKay, Rob Sevier (DJ set) Elastic
February 07
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation