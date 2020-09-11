Eclectic Chicago-based jazz unit the JuJu Exchange contemplate grief on The Eternal Boombox 

In a recent interview with the Yale Center for Faith & Culture’s podcast For the Life of the World , pianist Julian Reid described the way mourning informed the thematic underpinnings of The Eternal Boombox , a new self-released EP by his Chicago-based band, the JuJu Exchange . The members of this jazz combo also draw upon their experiences outside jazz: Reid is assistant music director for Kelley Chapel United Methodist Church in Decatur, Georgia; his drummer brother, Everett, studied jazz and performing arts technology at the University of Michigan; and producer and trumpeter Nico Segal is a crucial member of Chance the Rapper’s band, the Social Experiment. Each of the five songs on The Eternal Boombox corresponds with a stage of grief from the Kübler-Ross model: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. The second track, “Avalanche,” is definitely the “anger” track, with ice-sheet synth melodies and a rush of crunching electronic percussion fit for drum ’n’ bass. As Reid told For the Life of the World , “Music cultivates in me—and cultivates in my colleagues—a sensibility of having a sense of self and being connected to a greater whole.” That sensibility guides the JuJu Exchange as they blend genres throughout The Eternal Boombox , and it propels them through the darkest shades of grief. On the fourth track, “And So On . . . ,” they evoke depression with a small symphony, and Reid’s flamboyant gospel-flecked piano pierces a despondent string passage like a sunbeam cutting through fog. v

