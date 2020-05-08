 Eating stuff on the sidewalks | Food & Drink Feature | Chicago Reader

May 08, 2020 Food & Drink | Food & Drink Feature

Eating stuff on the sidewalks 

A public service announcement

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Coronacondom - MIKE SULA
  • Coronacondom
  • Mike Sula

It’s spring! Foraging season! There’s stuff on the sidewalks. To eat, or not to eat? That is the question.

  • Discarded face masks are the new Walgreen’s disposable plastic shopping bag. Would you kiss your mother with that mask? Don’t eat them.

  • Used latex gloves are the new discarded prophylactic. Five-fingered Coronacondoms are ubiquitous; twisted, wrinkled in the grass, and possibly wet. I’m not getting close enough to confirm. You’re glovin’ it, Chicago! But do not eat them.

  • Did you know that if you spat on the sidewalk during the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic you could be pilloried in the public square and sneezed on by the mob?* Not in 2020. The pavement is still densely populated by bubbly chest oysters, left behind by the phlegmatic unmasked, marking their turf like dogs. Dodge them like Frogger and don’t eat them.

  • Speaking of dogs, if you walk one with any regularity, you know that your fellow human incubators are still tossing impressive amounts of half-eaten tortillas, doughnuts, and bread onto the common way. Chicago’s sourdough starter must really suck. Don’t eat it, and don’t let the dog eat it.

  • Dogs are still pooping on the public way, of course—and rudely failing to clean up after themselves. Don’t eat it. Don’t eat it, that is, unless you’re a mask tosser, a glove dropper, a lung cookie spitter, or a delinquent freegan feeder. If you fall into any of those categories, it’s delicious. By all means go right ahead and eat it.

*not historically accurate.  v
Originally published in the Reader's Food & Drink newsletter. Subscribe here.

More Food & Drink Feature »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Mike Sula

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation