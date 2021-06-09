 Original Rainbow Burger on the gig poster of the week | Gig Poster of the Week | Chicago Reader

June 09, 2021 Music | Gig Poster of the Week

Original Rainbow Burger on the gig poster of the week 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge poster_by_aaron_lowell.jpg

This week's poster is for Eating Rainbows, an outdoor celebration of the rainbow and the LGBTQ+ community. This annual event is organized by Jenna Liberman and Paul Octavious of the Eye Eaters project, which brings artisans from the culinary world together with visual artists to create gatherings that combine food, music, and interactive art installations. Octavious is also a photographer and graphic designer, and he created this poster using art provided by Aaron Lowell Denton of Bloomington, Indiana, whose poster work has been highlighted in the Reader before.

The organizers call Eating Rainbows a "Pride-fueled carnival," and its performance art, installations, and food and beverage stations are influenced by the "colors of the rainbow." In addition to food by Kelly Ijichi from Mom's and Ollie Walleck of Heritage Bikes & Coffee, visitors can expect drag performances by Lucy Stoole, Aunty Chan, Ramona Slick, and Miss Toto along with DJ sets from Audio Jack and DJ Tess. Eye Eaters also promise something called "Go-Go Go-Karts," which they describe as "Mario Kart meets go-go dancers." So be prepared.

Even though the world is feeling a little safer these days as more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, Chicago's performance communities are still reeling from the loss of wages and tips during all those months we were staying at home. It's not too late to do something to support the people who make nightlife happen: the Reader has compiled a list of fundraisers for out-of-work or underemployed venue staff. And you can help musicians, theater artists, and other creatives by contributing to funds that offer them direct support; the Reader lists some ideas here and here.

ARTIST: Aaron Lowell Denton and Paul Octavious
GIG: Eating Rainbows featuring Lucy Stoole, Aunty Chan, Ramona Slick, and Miss Toto, plus DJ sets by Audio Jack and DJ Tess, Sat 6/26 at 6 PM outside 1400 W. Carroll, $75-$85, 21+
ARTIST INFO: Aaron Lowell Denton and Eye Eaters
NPO INFO: Proceeds benefit Brave Space Alliance.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Gig Poster of the Week »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Events

  • Recommended 21+ Agenda Early Warnings (Music) New Early Warnings (Music) The Short List (Theater) Outdoors
    Eating Rainbows featuring DJ Audio Jack, DJ Tess @ W. Carroll Ave. and N. Loomis St.

    • Sat., June 26, 6 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Trending

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

06.09.21
<i>Voice of Good Hope</i>
Performing Arts
Voice of Good Hope
February 01
<i>Still/Here</i>
Performing Arts
Still/Here
April 30
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2021 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation