Chicago Dyke March, founded in 1996 and held this year on Saturday, June 29, in Little Village, describes itself as a "grassroots mobilization and celebration of dyke, queer, bisexual and transgender resilience." Photographer Robyn Day covered this year's march from Little Village Academy to Piotrowski Park, asking folks, "Why is Dyke March important to you, at this time?" v
Carlos Ocampo: “This march is more inclusive and represents people like me. I’m Native American. I’m Mexican. I’m nonbinary. I like that it doesn’t have all this corporate sponsorship. So for me, this is more my style.”
Alexis Bennett: “Dyke March gives me a space to commune with other queers like myself and see myself represented in so many other people. Right now it’s such a respite from daily fatigue, from what we see in the news, and experience day to day as queers.”
Kelsey Atkinson: “It’s important for us to stand together as a community against such an oppressive government with Trump in office. And Dyke March is an important alternative to the Pride Parade. We’re not here to center the corporations and capitalism. We’re here to center ourselves. We’re here cheering for ourselves, fighting for our lives and our rights.”
Coady Carlson: “I think it’s incredibly important for visibility of people of all sorts of different identities—gender identities, sexual identities, not necessarily the binary. I don’t identify along the binary, including sexually or genderwise, so I think it’s incredibly important to be visible, and to be out, and to be proud about those in-between identities.”
Anna Kelly (center left): “I think it’s very pivotal to highlight trans voices at Dyke March, and I’m glad it’s happening.”Ebonni Watford (center right): “Literally yesterday, my sister posted on Facebook, ‘Dykes are always hitting on me.’ Thinking about the sadness [of] being called a dyke in that moment yesterday, and then the empowerment [I feel] to call myself one today, is amazing.”
Linda Winter: “My heart’s in the revolution. My heart is for the full rights of all people. And I don’t see how that will happen under capitalism. We’re seeing examples right now how, you know, rights that were won in the 60s are now being eroded, and taken away. And [I believe in] a revolution for the people.”
Samer Owaida: [Dyke March is important to me] because they support Palestine!
Chrissy Puga: It means something to me because it’s a space, specifically and implicitly, for people of color, queer, trans, two-spirited and gender-nonconforming folks–something that I feel that the north side pride lacks in its inaccessibility and the corporate takeover. I feel that Dyke March is a celebration and also a protest [of] everything that excludes the rest of the rainbow spectrum, essentially.
Freddy Miranda: Dyke March is important to me because it’s an opportunity for people to come together and be able to express who they are across various gender expressions in different communities that aren’t so corporate, [or] sexualized as the Pride Parade in Boystown.
