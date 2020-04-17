Dua Lipa channels disco clubs and Jazzercise on Future Nostalgia 

British singer Dua Lipa released her second album, Future Nostalgia , on March 27—a week earlier than she originally planned, but right on schedule to give the world a much-needed dose of bubblegum poptimism. The title track opens with a promise: “You want a timeless track, I want to change the game.” From there, the album’s 11 songs blend disco beats and 80s synths in a throwback sound that channels late-night dance clubs and Jazzercise classes. Lipa intended Future Nostalgia to soundtrack a springtime when people could bop with friends at clubs and house parties, instead of alone in their living rooms—but while these dance tracks feel a little discordant with our cooped-up reality, the album’s title feels almost prophetic. Who knows what we’ll feel nostalgic for in the coming days? Throughout Lipa’s career, she’s displayed an effortless cool, and with Future Nostalgia she takes another step toward becoming a top-tier pop star. “Don’t show up, don’t come out, don’t start caring about me now,” she sings to a salty ex-lover on nu-disco lead single “Don’t Start Now,” which dropped last fall and peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. Six months after its release, the lyrics seem to be directed at all of us. v

