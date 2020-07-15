A different kind of ‘car jams’ on the gig poster of the week 

click to enlarge

We're featuring another "drive-in" concert for this week's gig poster. Live event production companies Sigma Chris, Afrotrak, and Civilized Lifestyle put together a show in August to take place in the south parking lot of Soldier Field. Tickets are sold per vehicle, with a maximum of four people allowed in each. It's a new/old way to attend larger concerts (and though it's a more parochial concern, we're hoping that innovative bookings like this will result in more gig posters).

We're still happy to take your suggestions for posters to feature each week—and given how thin on the ground actual concerts continue to be, fantasy gig posters remain fair game. E-mail scollojulin@chicagoreader.com with your contact information and poster submission. Even though a few venues are back in business in a limited way, please continue to support staffers who've lost work and tips in recent months or who still can't return to their jobs—here's our list of fundraisers. And don't forget record stores! The Reader published a list of local stores that will let you shop remotely.

ARTIST: Brandon Graham at Welldamme

GIG: The Drive-In Fest featuring Lloyd, Bobby V, Pleasure P, Do or Die, DJ LMS, and DJ Sean Mac, Sat 8/22 outside Soldier Field

ARTIST INFO: instagram.com/welldamme

