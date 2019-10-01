Folk project DPCD celebrates a graceful, uncluttered new album 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
The autumnal folk music that Alec Watson writes (and performs with pals) under the name DPCD has the uncluttered, utilitarian grace of Shaker furniture, shaped with a contemplative sense of order and sturdy enough for daily use. Gossip Wolf loved the band's 2017 debut, Good Visions, especially "Images of No Use," which recalls Iron & Wine, early Sufjan Stevens, and Thrill Jockey supergroup Pullman. Watson describes DPCD's self-released new LP, False Virtue, as "centered around daily routine, memory, and family history," and debut single "No Will" is as potently specific as the crunch of fallen leaves underfoot. On Friday, October 4, Watson brings a "lush, celebratory formation" of the band (guitarists Ethan Parcell and Kenan Serenbetz, vocalist Samantha Connour, and pianist Allie Thomas) to the Hungry Brain.
After Pivot Gang rapper-singer Walter Long Jr. (aka John Walt, aka Dinner With John) was killed in February 2017, his mother partnered with his friend and cousin Saba to launch the nonprofit John Walt Foundation in his memory. On Thursday, October 10, Ovation Chicago (2324 W. Fulton) hosts Dinner With John, an annual benefit dinner to raise money for the foundation, which each year awards $1,000 grants to five aspiring Chicago artists between 14 and 24. The 2019 John Walt Foundation Fellows will perform at the event. Tickets are $100, $50 for ages 26 and under, and $25 for ages 18 and under; they're available in advance via Eventbrite at bit.ly/jwf_dwj2019.
Even if nobody needed a Chicago band to cover weirdo-pop auteur John Maus, this wolf can get behind Deeper's minimal version of the Maus deep cut "Bennington." The Chicago trio pairs the tune with the jittery romp "Run" on a seven-inch that drops via Fire Talk Records on Wednesday, October 2. Deeper headline a record-release show at the Hideout on Thursday, October 3; Slow Pulp and Girl K open. v
Got a tip? Tweet @Gossip_Wolf or e-mail gossipwolf@chicagoreader.com.