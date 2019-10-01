 Folk project DPCD celebrates a graceful, uncluttered new album | Gossip Wolf | Chicago Reader

October 01, 2019 Music | Gossip Wolf

Share

Folk project DPCD celebrates a graceful, uncluttered new album 

Plus: The John Walt Foundation holds its annual Dinner With John fund-raiser, and postpunks Deeper cover John Maus on their latest single.

By and

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

DPCD bandleader Alec Watson (center) with guitarists Kenan Serenbetz and Ethan Parcell, who'll both be part of the five-piece band at Friday's concert - COURTESY THE ARTIST
  • DPCD bandleader Alec Watson (center) with guitarists Kenan Serenbetz and Ethan Parcell, who'll both be part of the five-piece band at Friday's concert
  • Courtesy the artist

The autumnal folk music that Alec Watson writes (and performs with pals) under the name DPCD has the uncluttered, utilitarian grace of Shaker furniture, shaped with a contemplative sense of order and sturdy enough for daily use. Gossip Wolf loved the band's 2017 debut, Good Visions, especially "Images of No Use," which recalls Iron & Wine, early Sufjan Stevens, and Thrill Jockey supergroup Pullman. Watson describes DPCD's self-released new LP, False Virtue, as "centered around daily routine, memory, and family history," and debut single "No Will" is as potently specific as the crunch of fallen leaves underfoot. On Friday, October 4, Watson brings a "lush, celebratory formation" of the band (guitarists Ethan Parcell and Kenan Serenbetz, vocalist Samantha Connour, and pianist Allie Thomas) to the Hungry Brain.

After Pivot Gang rapper-singer Walter Long Jr. (aka John Walt, aka Dinner With John) was killed in February 2017, his mother partnered with his friend and cousin Saba to launch the nonprofit John Walt Foundation in his memory. On Thursday, October 10, Ovation Chicago (2324 W. Fulton) hosts Dinner With John, an annual benefit dinner to raise money for the foundation, which each year awards $1,000 grants to five aspiring Chicago artists between 14 and 24. The 2019 John Walt Foundation Fellows will perform at the event. Tickets are $100, $50 for ages 26 and under, and $25 for ages 18 and under; they're available in advance via Eventbrite at bit.ly/jwf_dwj2019.

  • John Walt's song "The Time"

Even if nobody needed a Chicago band to cover weirdo-pop auteur John Maus, this wolf can get behind Deeper's minimal version of the Maus deep cut "Bennington." The Chicago trio pairs the tune with the jittery romp "Run" on a seven-inch that drops via Fire Talk Records on Wednesday, October 2. Deeper headline a record-release show at the Hideout on Thursday, October 3; Slow Pulp and Girl K open.  v

Got a tip? Tweet @Gossip_Wolf or e-mail gossipwolf@chicagoreader.com.

More Gossip Wolf »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Early Warnings (Music)
    Deeper, Slow Pulp, Girl K @ Hideout

    • Sat., Oct. 5, 9 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • DPCD, Jessica Risker @ Hungry Brain

    • Fri., Oct. 4, 9 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

  • All Ages
    Dinner With John benefit for the John Walt Foundation @ Ovation Chicago

    • Thu., Oct. 10, 6 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

  • Chicago rap crew Pivot Gang honor a fallen comrade

    Chicago rap crew Pivot Gang honor a fallen comrade

    Saba’s Care for Me memorializes his cousin John Walt, whose generous spirit also survives in the arts nonprofit that bears his name—which holds its flagship concert fund-raiser this weekend.
    • by Leor Galil
    • Nov 21, 2018

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by J.R. Nelson

More by Leor Galil

Trending in the Alternative Press

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation