 Down a cofounder, fearless fusion quartet BadBadNotGood close 2019 in Chicago with lineup 2.0 | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

December 21, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Down a cofounder, fearless fusion quartet BadBadNotGood close 2019 in Chicago with lineup 2.0 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge BadBadNotGood

BadBadNotGood

Warren Katz

RBadBadNotGood, Junius Paul

Mon 12/30, 9 PM, Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln, sold out, 18+

RBadBadNotGood, Angel Bat Dawid & tha Brothahood
Tue 12/31, 10:30 PM, Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln, $45, $40 in advance, 21+

Over the past decade, Toronto instrumental quartet BadBadNotGood have evolved into convincing musical chameleons. Shifting through postbop, funk, rock, jazz fusion, and soulful hip-hop, the four-piece group employ a timbral palette as diverse as their influences, accenting their retro jazz-rock setup with keys, synths, a digital sampler, and a bevy of guest vocalists. Similar to contemporaries the Bad Plus, BadBadNotGood rose to popularity in part thanks to deconstructed covers of famous hip-hop and pop-rock artists. They’ve also become in-demand collaborators: they’ve made an entire album with Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ghostface Killah, 2015’s Sour Soul (Lex), and they’ve racked up production credits for the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Freddie Gibbs, Danny Brown, Little Dragon, Kaytranada, and Earl Sweatshirt. Now, three years since the release of their fifth studio LP, IV (Innovative Leisure), BadBadNotGood have begun a new chapter without cofounder and keyboardist Matt Tavares, who left the group after making his psychedelic, soft-rock debut as Matty in 2018. With their latest single, a cover of “Key to Love (Is Understanding)” by 80s Milwaukee soul group the Majestics, BBNG make a return to reinterpretation. A soulful, psych-tinged ballad that features neosoul artist Jonah Yano on vocals, the track introduces a brand-new interlude whose sax, classical guitar, and flute give it a jazzy coloration. Fans of fearless genre hopping with an old-school edge could find worse ways to close out 2019 than at these two Lincoln Hall shows.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Badbadnotgood, Junius Paul

    Recommended 18+ Early Warnings (Music) Sold Out (Music) Soundboard
    Badbadnotgood, Junius Paul @ Lincoln Hall

    • Mon., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets
  • Badbadnotgood, Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brothahood

    Recommended Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Badbadnotgood, Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brothahood @ Lincoln Hall

    • Tue., Dec. 31, 10:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

12.21.19
Winter Solstice Sunrise Concert Series featuring Hamid Drake & Michael Zerang
Music
Winter Solstice Sunrise Concert Series featuring Hamid Drake & Michael Zerang Links Hall at Constellation
December 21
Holiday of Horror featuring Macabre, Novembers Doom, Without Waves, Everything Must Die
Music
Holiday of Horror featuring Macabre, Novembers Doom, Without Waves, Everything Must Die Reggies’ Rock Club
December 21
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation