Don’t Stop the Presses with this bittersweet lager 

What are you drinking to this week?
Last week I raised a glass to the final sulfurous queef of a forever-deflating radio gasbag.
I’ve toasted the mountain of alley sludge I’ve heaved to the sides so I could escape my own little Overlook Hotel in Albany Park.
And for whatever it was worth, I offered cheers to our comrades at the Tribune, now officially under the ghastly batwings of the ink-sucking succubi of Alden Global Capital. (We’ve tangled with a hedge fund before at the Reader. We feel you.)
I’ve done all of this bittersweet imbibing with cans of Don’t Stop the Presses, a bittersweet lager brewed by Haymarket Beer Co.
Don't Stop the Presses rolls off the line.Back in December, Haymarket director of operations Mike Gemma approached the Reader, Block Club, and the Daily Line with a dry-hopped lager in support of local independent journalism.
