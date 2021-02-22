Don’t Stop the Presses with this bittersweet lager 

click to enlarge Don't Stop the Presses

Haymarket Beer Co.

What are you drinking to this week?



Last week I raised a glass to the final sulfurous queef of a forever-deflating radio gasbag.



I’ve toasted the mountain of alley sludge I’ve heaved to the sides so I could escape my own little Overlook Hotel in Albany Park.



And for whatever it was worth, I offered cheers to our comrades at the Tribune, now officially under the ghastly batwings of the ink-sucking succubi of Alden Global Capital. (We’ve tangled with a hedge fund before at the Reader. We feel you.)



I’ve done all of this bittersweet imbibing with cans of Don’t Stop the Presses, a bittersweet lager brewed by Haymarket Beer Co.





Don't Stop the Presses rolls off the line.