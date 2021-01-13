DJ Corey grew up immersed in footwork, and he’s learned it inside and out

Chicago producer DJ Corey is footwork royalty. His father, DJ Clent , got hooked on ghetto house in the early 90s, and by the end of that decade had established a career in the faster, more aggressive styles of juke and footwork. Clent began nurturing his son’s interest in music long before Corey could make tracks on his own. In a 2009 video recorded when Corey was a toddler, he’s practically in his father’s lap while he plays around with Clent’s MPC—and the raw track they’re working on includes a sample of the young producer-to-be gleefully saying “DJ Corey.” Corey turns 16 in February, and he’s already been a part of the footwork community long enough to be considered a veteran. Clent’s label, Beatdown House , has released a handful of DJ Corey EPs over the past couple years, including last month’s DJ Corey Vol #1 . Corey’s bare, aggressive production thrums more intensely with each subtle, elemental change he makes. On “For Rashad!!!!,” for instance, he establishes a chain-link pattern with a hiccuping vocal sample, zig-zagging synth, and skeletal, ticking percussion, then trickles the components of a big, bustling beat into the track one by one, supercharging its already alluring energy. v

