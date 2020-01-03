Divino Niño concoct melty musical caramelos 

When Divino Niño emerged in 2013, the band united listeners across Chicago’s DIY and Latinx music circles with their trippy crooning and quirky retro flair. Guitarist and vocalist Camilo Medina has described the band’s musical vision as inspired by the weird currents of the subconscious—much like the cover art he designed for their debut full-length, 2019’s Foam. Medina founded Divino Niño with bassist-vocalist Javier Forero and guitarist-vocalist Guillermo Rodriguez, and though they started as a trio they were soon joined by drummer Pierce Codina. The group take their name from the purportedly miraculous Colombian religious image of the “Divine Child,” and their musical DNA starts with their Latin American roots (Medina and Forero are from Colombia, Rodriguez is from Puerto Rico, and Codina, who’s Cuban American, grew up in Mexico and Argentina). Their dreamy psych ballads and sweet, sunny shoegaze tunes are informed by romantic 60s and 70s pop artists, including Mexican singer José José and Argentine rock icon Sandro de América. Divino Niño mostly deliver their smooth harmonies and lovelorn lyrics in English (they occasionally sing in Spanish or shuttle between languages), and their bright, colorful tunes would make an ideal playlist for a surrealist quinceañera. The title of Foam track “Melty Caramelo” sums up the vibe of their gently ambling melodies—these are grooves that can convert anyone to a true believer in tender, mellow music. v