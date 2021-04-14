A roof to raise on the gig poster of the week 

Concerts are back, baby! Well, they're back at some venues, with limited capacity and social distancing enforced. OK, we haven't actually returned to Before Times status yet, but in-person shows are slowly ramping up for those who can risk attending.

This week's gig poster advertises two upcoming concerts at Reggies' (on the Bananna's Comedy Shack stage) by Las Vegas-based rockabilly band the Delta Bombers. The art and design are by Jason Lonon of Greensboro, North Carolina, who's been making posters, banners, logos, and other art for bands, car shows, and burlesque events (often with rockabilly or retro rock 'n' roll connections) under the name Death-Ray Design since 2003.

The Reader is still accepting suggestions for posters to feature each week—and given the precariousness of in-person concerts these days, fantasy gig posters remain fair game. E-mail scollojulin@chicagoreader.com with your contact information and submission. Despite the (very) limited return of live music, venue staffers who've lost work and tips in recent months or who can't yet return to their jobs still need your support—here's our list of fundraisers. And don't forget record stores! The Reader has published a list of local stores that will let you shop remotely.

ARTIST: Jason Lonon of Death-Ray Design

GIG: Delta Bombers and Royal Son of a Guns, Sun 5/2, 5 and 9 PM, Bananna's Comedy Shack at Reggies'

ARTIST INFO: Death-Ray Design

FUNDRAISER: A GoFundMe for Reggies' staffers who've lost wages due to the pandemic