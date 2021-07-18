Where to Buy Delta 8 Online: Top 10 Delta 8 Brands and Products in 2021 | Chicago Reader

ATLRX is primarily a CBD provider. However, you can buy Delta-8 flowers, tinctures, edibles, and oil products from them for a reasonable price. They offer 11 different strains of Delta-8, including famous names like “headband” and “OG Kush.” They also offer a delicious raspberry-flavored gummy for those who are sensitive to the strong hemp taste.
This trustworthy company takes their manufacturing process seriously. They conduct third-party laboratory tests on all Delta-8 products for safety and potency. While Delta-8 is milder than traditional THC, potency is still an essential factor because ingesting too much of it can result in some serious discomfort. You need the finest labs to test Delta-8 THC and Delta-8 THC gummies.
Burman’s Health Shop is a locally owned health store that also has an online shop. Marty Burman founded the company and is a native of the Greater Philadelphia area. He made it his mission to bring people in his community natural options for maintaining their health, and now his products are online!
Most of their Delta-8 products are bought secondhand through other retailers, but they have a diverse selection, from cartridges to concentrates. They also sell gummies of all flavors, ranging from green apple to watermelon. If you’re in the northeastern United States, the shipping is also much cheaper.
From Rice Krispies Treats to Delta 8 syrup, the Delta 8 THC Shop has everything you need in terms of Delta-8. They might not be as well known as some of the other companies on this list, but that doesn’t make them any less focused on the Delta-8 product and its perfection.
They swear by the quality of their products and even offer free shipping if you spend more than $99. They claim their products reduce anxiety and provide you an energetic high without the unwanted paranoia of traditional marijuana.
What is Delta-8 THC?
When consuming marijuana, you’re ingesting several different compounds. Each of those compounds affects your body, but the most prominent are THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol). There are many variations of these compounds, but the most common THC we ingest is Delta-9 THC.
Delta-9 THC is the traditional THC compound that gives you the high everyone associates with marijuana, euphoria, relaxation, symptom relief, paranoia, etc. Delta-8 became popular because of its similarity to the Delta-9 THC compound. It has a similar high to Delta-9 THC but in a much calmer state.
Chemically, the two compounds are almost identical. They both interact with the body through a double bond in their chemical structure. However, Delta-8’s double bond interacts with different parts of the human endocannabinoid system.
The Delta-8 high is the most significant difference between it and traditional THC. While THC has grown extremely potent and can deliver fully immersive and intense highs, the Delta-8 compound offers a much more mild counterpart. People who ingest it claim to have more energy and a “lighter” high. You can smoke Delta-8 THC, vape it, or eat some popular Delta-8 THC gummies.
Why Use Delta-8 THC?
Now that we know a little more about Delta-8, you might be wondering why it appeals to some people. First of all, it’s legal where traditional THC isn’t. While several states have legalized marijuana recreationally, many still have strict laws regarding the processing and sale of THC-potent marijuana.
Hemp extracts are legal and Delta-8 is a way to get high off weed and circumnavigate state laws because it can be extracted from CBD marijuana and organic hemp plants. The 2018 Farm Bill
made it legal to grow hemp in all 50 states, meaning you can also use Delta-8 in these states as long as you extract it from a hemp plant.
The other reason Delta-8 might be appealing to some people is that it’s not as strong as Delta-9 THC. Some people don’t like ingesting THC because the high is too intense and gives them anxiety or paranoia. With Delta-8, you’ll get a more mild version of the high, which might decrease some of these unwanted side effects.
Delta-8 in Conclusion
If you were curious about Delta-8, then we hope this article was helpful for you. You now have an idea of the ten best places to buy Delta-8 online. The only thing left for you to do is give one of them a try.