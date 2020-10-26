 Decades of friendship enrich a new collaboration by rapper Rich Jones and producer Montana Macks | Music Review | Chicago Reader

October 26, 2020 Music | Music Review

Decades of friendship enrich a new collaboration by rapper Rich Jones and producer Montana Macks 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Rich Jones & Montana Macks

Rich Jones & Montana Macks

Jason Neloms

RRich Jones & Montana Macks, How Do You Sleep at Night?

Self-released
richjonesmusic.bandcamp.com

Rapper-singer Rich Jones and producer Montana Macks have been friends for nearly two decades, which surely helps explain how the Chicagoans’ new self-released album, How Do You Sleep at Night?, hits so smoothly. For the past few years, Jones has leaned into the downy plushness of his voice, more and more often rhyming in a relaxed croon—and he’s also one of the few MCs who can drop Yiddish into the middle of a verse without sounding fakakta (the exact word he uses in “Clicksonmyphone”). For the new record, Macks has crafted loose-limbed instrumentals to match Jones’s mood, providing a subtle percussive kick that accentuates his friend’s sharp observations and syllabic twists. Jones and Macks recruited a load of talented Chicago guests for this full-length—the leisurely, triumphant “Locals Only” features an all-star team of rappers Matt Muse, Defcee, Skech185, Psalm One, and Jovan Landry—and the two of them work as hard to make their collaborators shine as they do to show off their own skills.   v

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Music Review »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Stories

Trending

Envisioning democracy—in photos—at the MoCP
Black Magic and Call for the Wailing Women offer two views on grief
If enough of us celebrate Independent Venue Week, we might have one next year too
Get me rewrite!
What happened to YOUmedia?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

10.26.20
Windows to the World
Galleries & Museums
Windows to the World 6018 North
August 20
<i>Run the Beast Down</i>
Performing Arts
Run the Beast Down
October 02
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation