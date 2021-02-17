Bathe in the cosmic sunshine on the gig poster of the week 

click to enlarge

It's back to the world of livestreams for this week's featured gig poster. Cape Town-based illustrator and graphic designer Simon Berndt specializes in sometimes trippy but always informative concert merch for psych and heavy-rock shows and festivals, and he made this art for a virtual Dead Meadow show on Saturday, February 20.

Berndt has created posters for the past few editions of the Levitation music festival (formerly Austin Psych Fest), and he usually does so in collaboration with Austinite and Levitation founder Rob Fitzpatrick—who assisted on this doozy as well. Dead Meadow are Austin Psych Fest veterans, they've found a setting for their livestream that's so heavy they might as well burst through a wall hollering "Oh yeah!" like the Kool-Aid Man. They'll be performing at the spiritually charged Pillars of God Amphitheater in California's San Bernadino Mountains, the same location where they recorded their upcoming live album, the aptly titled Live From the Pillars of God. Perhaps the cosmic sun on Berndt and Fitzpatrick's poster will warm us too, here in Chiberia.

It's a bummer that most of us can't go to any kind of concert in person yet, but we can still support the people who help make these shows happen: the Reader has a list of fundraisers for out-of-work or underemployed venue staff. And don't forget record stores! They need help too, and we've published a list of local stores that will let you shop remotely.

ARTIST: Simon Berndt and Rob Fitzpatrick

GIG: Dead Meadow, Sat 2/20, 7 PM, livestream hosted by Levitation and copresented by Sleeping Village, $3.98-$9.98, all ages

ARTIST INFO: shop.1horsetown.co.za

FUNDRAISER TO KNOW: Sleeping Village Employee Fund