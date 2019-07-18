 D.C. posthardcore legends Jawbox hit the road for the first time in 21 years | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

July 18, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Share

D.C. posthardcore legends Jawbox hit the road for the first time in 21 years 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Jawbox

Jawbox

Katherine Davis

RJawbox, Pauses

Sat 7/27, 7:30 PM, Metro, 3730 N. Clark, $28, all ages

RJawbox, Life and Times
Sun 7/28, 7:30 PM, Metro, 3730 N. Clark, $28, all ages

It’s a cliche to describe rock as “angular,” but it’s shorter than saying “influenced by a handful of important D.C. posthardcore bands, including Jawbox.” Formed in 1989 by vocalist and guitarist J. Robbins, bassist Kim Colletta, and drummer Adam Wade, Jawbox finessed the anthemic sound of D.C. punk into their own idiosyncratic style, which was both rhythmically adventurous and sweetly melodic. Jawbox soon recruited second guitarist and vocalist Bill Barbot, then reached their final form in 1992 after the departure of Wade, who joined art punks Shudder to Think and was replaced by Zach Barocas. In 1993, Jawbox signed to Atlantic and became one of two bands ever to leave the unimpeachably independent label Dischord for a major (the other being Shudder to Think). The move was controversial among Jawbox’s anticorporate fans and peers, but despite the intrascene tensions the band stirred up, Jawbox produced two of their best albums with Atlantic (coreleased by DeSoto, the indie label Coletta has run since 1991). The 1994 release For Your Own Special Sweetheart is their masterpiece, and it contains their best-known song, “Savory”—which they played at their first gig since breaking up in 1997, a one-off reunion in 2009 on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon. Jawbox’s self-titled 1996 swan song didn’t get quite as much recognition, but I’ve got a soft spot for it, especially the nervy “Won’t Come Off,” where Robbins and Barbot show off their rich vocal harmonies. Jawbox are closing out a 12-date reunion jaunt with two shows at Metro, though their fans are still so devoted that the tour could’ve kept going for months. The deliberate brevity of this trip suggests that the time to catch the band is now.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Jawbox, Pauses

    Recommended All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Jawbox, Pauses @ Metro

    • Sat., July 27, 7:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets
  • Jawbox, Life and Times

    Recommended All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard
    Jawbox, Life and Times @ Metro

    • Sun., July 28, 7:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leor Galil

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

07.18.19
Cosmo Sheldrake, Odetta Hartman
Music
Cosmo Sheldrake, Odetta Hartman Schubas
July 18
Orchestral Interpretations of J Dilla with Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Kenny Keys
Music
Orchestral Interpretations of J Dilla with Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Kenny Keys Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park
July 18
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation