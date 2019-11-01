Day of the Dowd 2 aims to stock the shelves at Pilsen food pantry 

When Chicago drummer Gerald Dowd released his first full-length album, Home Now, in 2014, he threw a daylong release party with the tongue-in-cheek name Day of the Dowd. Over the course of 13 hours, Dowd sat in with 16 of the artists he’s accompanied during his long career, including children’s musician Justin Roberts and alt-country singer-songwriter Robbie Fulks. The bands alternated between the FitzGerald’s main stage and the SideBar, and when one set finished, Dowd would guzzle some water or take a quick bite before hitting the skins again. When all that was done, he came out from behind the kit to sing stripped-down versions of his hook-laden songs about love and loss, accompanying himself on guitar. The benefit raised a cool $10,000 for the Chicago Food Depository, and though Dowd now says that doing it almost killed him, he’s gearing up for Day of the Dowd 2. The 12-hour concert will follow the same frenetic format as its predecessor: Dowd will play with each guest for 45 minutes, stopping for only ten-minute breaks between bands, then wrap up with a set of his solo material. This time he’ll be raising money for the UI Health Pilsen Food Pantry, a nonprofit connected to the University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System that tries to improve health outcomes through proper nutrition—it’s one of only two combination pantries and clinics in the country. Dowd has lined up a dozen artists to help out, including Chicago folk trio Sons of the Never Wrong, Boston songwriter Will Dailey, and local shape-shifting cover band Tributosaurus, along with a surprise guest or two. Like the previous DotD, the event kicks off at noon with kid-friendly music and features an arts-and-crafts area, food for purchase, and a silent auction of sports memorabilia and musical ephemera. v