Hitch up the jackalope on the gig poster of the week 

click to enlarge

This week's gig poster was created by local illustrator Ryan Duggan, whose work has been featured here many times before. Duggan designed and printed this poster for the Hideout's annual event A Day in the Country, a festival of honky-tonk, bluegrass, and Americana music. As usual it was curated by musician, DJ, and Hideout bartender Lawrence Peters, but this year it will happen entirely online, livestreaming via the Hideout's Facebook page. Viewing is free, but a $15 donation is suggested.

Fans of the festival, the Hideout, and/or Ryan Duggan should know that the Hideout is selling prints of this poster in a signed edition of 100. You can buy one online from the Hideout.

The Reader continues to welcome submissions of gig posters for future concerts, be they virtual or in-person. We'd also love to keep receiving your fantasy gig poster designs.

To participate, please e-mail scollojulin@chicagoreader.com with your name, contact information, and your original design or drawing (you can attach a JPG or PNG file or provide a download link). We won't be able to publish everything, but we'll feature as many as possible. Your e-mail should include details about the real or fantasy concert and about any nonprofit, fundraiser, or action campaign that you'd like to bring to the attention of our readers.

Not everybody can make a gig poster, of course, but it's simple and free to take action through the website of the National Independent Venue Association—click here to tell your representatives to save our homegrown music ecosystems. And anybody with a few bucks to spare can support the out-of-work staffers at Chicago's venues—here's our list of fundraisers. Lastly, don't forget record stores! The Reader has published a list of local stores that will let you shop remotely.

ARTIST: Ryan Duggan

GIG: A Day in the Country featuring Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms, Bill & the Belles, Jon Langford, Andrew Sa, Big Sadie, Creedence Clearwater Bluegrass, Dennis Leise & Tiny Horse, Girls of the Golden West (with special guest Nora O'Connor), Michelle Billingsley, Nathan Graham, the Lawrence Peters Outfit, Wild Earp & the Free for Alls, and Wildwood Flowers, livestreaming via the Hideout's Facebook page on Sun 8/30 from 2 till 7 PM

MORE INFO: ryanduggan.com

SUPPORT A VENUE: The Hideout's Shopify store is selling this poster (and lots more) to benefit the venue and its staff.