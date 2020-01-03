David Bowie tribute project Sons of the Silent Age play two of the artist’s most iconic albums 

This dedicated, lushly meticulous David Bowie tribute band debuted at Metro in 2013 as a benefit for a cancer charity. They’ve carried that tradition forward (albeit with different charities) into each subsequent performance at the venue, as well as expanding their scope into other fund-raising events and special shows—including a few full-album sets and a 2015 appearance at the “David Bowie Is . . . ” exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art. At the band’s core are front man Chris Connelly and drummer Matt Walker, and their nine-piece ensemble can be swaggeringly loose or as tightly tailored as the Thin White Duke’s trousers, as the moment demands. They’ve also folded in guest artists, among them Ava Cherry, Sinead O’Connor, Shirley Manson, and actor Michael Shannon (who’s played the roles of Bowie’s pals Iggy Pop and Lou Reed). It’s no small task to manifest the charisma needed to do justice to Bowie’s material, and Connelly admirably sways up to the challenge. He’s more of an interpreter than an imitator—though his performances are sometimes so uncanny that I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s subject to the occasional spirit possession—and he provides his own fresh nuance on beloved hits as well as deeper cuts. At this concert (which features Shannon again), Sons of the Silent Age will play two classic Bowie albums in their entirety: 1972’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars and 1976’s Station to Station. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to cancer patients at the NorthShore University HealthSystem’s Integrative Medicine Program. v