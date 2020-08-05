Demons of drip on the gig poster of the week 

click to enlarge

This week we're sharing a poster for a locally produced livestream concert with images from a Chicago artist previously featured in this space. Animator, artist, and Columbia College grad Angel Onofre created this poster for a show to be streamed from Belmont Cragin's Treehouse Records studio via the YouTube channel of the band Sugarpulp. It's free to view, and donations will be accepted for the National Independent Venue Association's #SaveOurStages campaign.

The Reader continues to welcome submissions of gig posters for future concerts, be they virtual or in-person. We'd also love to keep receiving your fantasy gig poster designs.

To participate, please e-mail scollojulin@chicagoreader.com with your name, contact information, and your original design or drawing (you can attach a JPG or PNG file or provide a download link). We won't be able to publish everything we receive, but we'll feature as many as possible. Your e-mail should include details about the real or fantasy concert and about any nonprofit, fundraiser, or action campaign that you'd like to bring to the attention of our readers.

Not everybody can make a gig poster, of course, but it's simple and free to take action through the website of the National Independent Venue Association—click here to tell your representatives to help our homegrown music ecosystems survive the pandemic. And anybody with a few bucks to spare can support the out-of-work staffers at Chicago's venues—here's our list of fundraisers. Lastly, don't forget record stores! The Reader has published a list of local stores that will let you shop remotely.

ARTIST: Angel Onofre

GIG: Daisychain, Sunvolume, and Sugarpulp livestreaming on Fri 8/7 at 6 PM via Sugarpulp's YouTube channel

MORE INFO: Angel Onofre

NPO TO KNOW: National Independent Venue Association