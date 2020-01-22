Star Creature Universal Vibrations starts 2020 with a bundle of boogie 

click to enlarge Star Creature Universal Vibrations cofounder Tim Zawada in 2017, with his dog, Tugboat—namesake of the label's Tugboat Editions imprint

Olivia Obineme for Chicago Reader

Last week, supreme Chicago boogie label Star Creature Universal Vibrations dropped its first three records of 2020. They bring some serious heat: there's a seven-inch by NYC talk-box maestro Temu (the tenth release by the label's Tugboat Editions imprint); the disco-inflected debut album by Munir (of Indonesian boogie collective Midnight Runners), titled Eastern Sun; and the Paradise's Love Remix 12-inch EP by American disco combo Bordeaux, a collaboration with London soul-reissue label Fantasy Love that packages a remastered version of the funky, fiery 1982 original with two slick remixes. You can buy all three as a bundle from Star Creature's Bandcamp—your record collection will thank you!

<a href="https://starcreature10000000000000000.bandcamp.com/album/paradises-love-remix-ep">Paradise's Love (Remix EP) by Bordeaux</a>

<a href="https://starcreature10000000000000000.bandcamp.com/album/ready-or-not-rule-the-world">Ready Or Not / Rule The World by Temu</a>

<a href="https://starcreature10000000000000000.bandcamp.com/album/eastern-sun">Eastern Sun by Munir</a>

If you've been to Elastic Arts lately, you've probably wondered about all the unlighted, alien-looking chandeliers on its ceiling. They're part of a complex new sound system created by the Chicago Laboratory for Electroacoustic Theatre, and Elastic describes them as "16 individual, hemispheric, omni-directional speakers, each on a discrete channel, configured in a roughly 30-by-30-foot grid." On Friday, January 24, local sound artist Stephan Moore, who made the CLEAT system, will inaugurate it with a 16-channel performance that exploits its special properties. Also on the bill is electronic musician Jason Soliday, founder of late, lamented local DIY space Enemy.

It's been five years since local psych-pop band Roommate played a set of their patently excellent Cure covers. But they'll fix that on Friday, January 24, at Sleeping Village. The five-piece have worked up a "balanced blend of hits and deep cuts, with no material released after 1989." Their set is part of a night called Cure for Pain, which also features multimedia weirdos the Fruit Stare covering Morphine. Bandleader Kent Lambert adds that Roommate is half done with a follow-up to 2015's Make Like, which might be out in a year. v



<a href="https://roommatemusic.com/track/a-night-like-this-cure-cover">A NIGHT LIKE THIS (Cure cover) by Roommate</a>

Roommate recorded this Cure cover in 2011.



Got a tip? Tweet @Gossip_Wolf or e-mail gossipwolf@chicagoreader.com.