Audio pleasures for self-quarantine 

Well, here we are! Trapped in our homes, distancing ourselves socially, getting more “me” time than we could have ever hoped for. Events are getting canceled left and right, but that doesn't mean we can't still scratch our cultural itches. If you want to really lean in, there are lists aplenty like these from Vulture offering recommendations of the best books and movies about pandemics. Locally, Chicago Public Library card holders can stream TV shows, movies, audiobooks, and e-books, and if you don't have a card you can get a temp pass online at chipublib.overdrive.com. But if what you're really worried about is being alone with your own thoughts, we have some suggestions of podcasts and music to stream to drown out the deafening silence of self-quarantine while supporting local artists in the process.

click to enlarge Pre-order Nnamdi's Brat online while you're trapped inside.

