Sponsored advertisement
click to enlarge
Like so many other businesses, Andersonville’s beloved sex shop Early to Bed closed its doors in mid-March. Luckily, however, the feminist, queer-friendly, sex-positive store has developed a loyal following in its nearly 20 years of business, and the shop is still around to fulfill sex toy and accessory needs—at a time when we all need it most.
Usually, the quaint shop at 5044 N. Clark buzzes with customers of all ages, genders, sexualities, and levels of experience, browsing the expansive selection of vibrators, dildos, lubricants, and more. Down to the details, like sex-positive artwork and a fascinating collection of antique toys, Early to Bed knows how to create a welcoming and accepting environment for any shopper that might wander in the door.
Nowadays, staff members fill their days processing and shipping orders that come in online. Founder and owner Searah Deysach has kept the shop running as a mail-order and curbside pickup business, making it a priority to avoid staff layoffs and stay connected to clientele.
“We miss so much having clients in the shop and helping people IRL, and we’re really looking forward to opening up again. For now though, we are muddling through this new reality,” said Deysach.
Despite the stay-at-home orders–or maybe because of them–Early to Bed’s online shop is busier than ever. According to Deysach, beginner kits and how-to books are flying off the virtual shelves, as people take this time in quarantine to connect with their bodies. App-controlled toys are a growing hit, allowing long-distance lovers to control each other’s pleasure from anywhere in the world. Whether you’re improving sexual self care, focusing on a partner, aiming for easier periods and better pelvic health, or searching for the perfect gender gear (binders, packers, etc.), Early to Bed’s online store is here to provide.
“Our lube sales are through the roof,” Deysach noted. “Folks are certainly making good use of their quarantine.”
She is hoping to reopen the physical store to the public sometime this summer, but with a shop so geared toward the turning on and touching of toys, it’s unclear just what Andersonville’s post-COVID-19 sex shop will look like.
Sponsored advertisement