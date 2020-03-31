 The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day 11 | Stay at Home | Chicago Reader

March 31, 2020 City Life | Stay at Home

The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day 11 

What we're reading, watching, listening to, etc., to pass the time.

By

Having fun and keeping tabs on family at the same time.

Janaya Greene

click to enlarge JANAYA GREENE
  • Janaya Greene

At 5 PM Saturday, March 21, Governor J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8, aka the Stay at Home order, took effect. Here's a daily-ish journal of how Reader staff, our friends, family—and our pets—are spending our time.

Day 11: March 31

What we’re reading:

  • Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

What We’re Listening to:

  • FANTI podcast
  • Netflix’s Con Todo podcast
  • Trina’s The One

What We’re Watching:

    • The Circle Brazil (much, much better than the U.S. version)
    • They’ve Gotta Have Us documentary
    • Twenties
    • MTV Shuga (If anyone has the post-season 4 plug, email jgreene@chicagoreader.com!)
  • The Bold Type
  • Elite on Netflix
  • Aka everything!

What We’re Playing:

  • Words for iMessage: Having fun and keeping tabs on family at the same time.

What We’re Cooking:

  • Chocolate cookies with pecans and caramel

What We’re Exercising:

  v

