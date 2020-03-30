 The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day ten | Stay at Home | Chicago Reader

March 30, 2020

The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day ten 

What we're reading, watching, listening to, etc., to pass the time.

By

click to enlarge Carbonara with orecchiette pasta

Carbonara with orecchiette pasta

Maya Dukmasova

At 5 PM Saturday, March 21, Governor J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8, aka the Stay at Home order, took effect. Here's a daily-ish journal of how Reader staff, our friends, family—and our pets—are spending our time.

Day ten: March 30

  • The Thick of It on Amazon Prime
  • Narcos: Mexico on Netflix

What we're cooking:

  • Carbonara with orecchiette pasta using Ian Fisher’s recipe and commenter Julian Fernandez’s suggestions
  • Fresh ricotta with Debi Mazar and Gabriele Corcos’s recipe (make sure to watch the video too!)
  • Crème au chocolat (sort of like pudding)
    Crème au chocolat
    • Crème au chocolat
    • Maya Dukmasova

    To make it yourself, you need:

    • 100 g of dark chocolate
    • 500 mL of milk
    • 1 Tbsp of flour

        • Melt the chocolate on the stove in a saucepan over a double boiler or water bath. 

        Sift in flour once the chocolate is melted and mix into a paste. 

        Transfer saucepan directly onto medium heat, add milk, and bring to a boil stirring occasionally, breaking up any clumps that form. (You’re basically making chocolate bechamel!) 

        Once the milk starts to boil, turn off the heat, give the mixture a good stir, and pour the hot liquid into serving cups (small bowls, glasses, whatever!). Let cool on the counter, then transfer to the fridge to finish setting for at least a few hours before eating.  v

