The Reader's stay-at-home chronicles: day ten 

Melt the chocolate on the stove in a saucepan over a double boiler or water bath.

Sift in flour once the chocolate is melted and mix into a paste.

Transfer saucepan directly onto medium heat, add milk, and bring to a boil stirring occasionally, breaking up any clumps that form. (You’re basically making chocolate bechamel!)

Once the milk starts to boil, turn off the heat, give the mixture a good stir, and pour the hot liquid into serving cups (small bowls, glasses, whatever!). Let cool on the counter, then transfer to the fridge to finish setting for at least a few hours before eating. v