 Cosmic Country star Andrew Sa drops a high lonesome covers collection | Gossip Wolf | Chicago Reader

June 08, 2021 Music | Gossip Wolf

Cosmic Country star Andrew Sa drops a high lonesome covers collection 

Plus: Dave Rempis releases a double album of live performances that COVID couldn’t stop, and pop-up shop Miyagi throws a Record Store Day party at the Silver Room.

By and

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge The artwork for Cosmic Country Stars: Andrew Sa
  • The artwork for Cosmic Country Stars: Andrew Sa

Gossip Wolf got acquainted with local queer crooner Andrew Sa via his show-stealing turns with the Hideout's hilarious and heartwarmingly campy Cosmic Country Showcase. At this recurring revue, aliens, monsters, and other oddballs display an uncanny talent for belting out country tunes—usually backed by a killer band with Sima Cunningham (Ohmme), Sullivan Davis, Dorian Gehring, Liam Kazar (Marrow), and Spencer Tweedy. On Sa's new covers EP, Cosmic Country Stars: Andrew Sa, his high, keening voice is very much of this Earth, adding pathos and lovely loneliness to a sparkling version of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game" and a plaintive duet with Kelly Hogan on Neko Case's "I Wish I Was the Moon." This wolf can't wait to see Sa and his otherworldly cohorts onstage again!

click to enlarge Dave Rempis, Tyler Damon, and Josh Berman in Margate Park on May 29, 2021 - PHILIP MONTORO
  • Dave Rempis, Tyler Damon, and Josh Berman in Margate Park on May 29, 2021
  • Philip Montoro

Jazz saxophonist Dave Rempis has stayed busy—and maintained his commitment to community—throughout the pandemic. He released a steady stream of old recordings via his label, Aerophonic, and performed online or outside (weather permitting). He streamed solo from Unity Lutheran Church, booked a few outdoor gigs in Milwaukee with drummer Tim Daisy, and played a small-group series in Margate Park, usually with drummer Tyler Damon and sometimes with cellist Tomeka Reid, bassist Joshua Abrams, and other guests. On Saturday, May 8, Rempis resumed the Margate Park series, and on Tuesday, June 15, he drops The COVID Tapes: Solos, Duos, & Trios, which compiles several 2020 performances.

  • The CD edition of The COVID Tapes consists of two discs of solo, duo, and trio performances.

On Saturday, June 12 (the first of two summer 2021 Record Store Day holidays), pop-up record store Miyagi throws a crate-digging bonanza at the Silver Room in Hyde Park. South Rhodes Records, Beverly Phono Mart, and Jaytoo will also sell vinyl; the event runs from noon till 6 PM, with music from funk band Mathien and several DJs.  v

Got a tip? Tweet @Gossip_Wolf or e-mail gossipwolf@chicagoreader.com.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Gossip Wolf »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Events

  • Free All Ages Early Warnings (Music) New Early Warnings (Music)
    Miyagi Records Record Store Day event featuring Mathien, DJ Jaidot, DJ K. Max, DJ Nosha Luv, DJ Shazam Bangles, DJ Trew @ Silver Room Hyde Park

    • Sat., June 12, 12 p.m.

Related Stories

Trending

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

06.08.21
<i>Still/Here</i>
Performing Arts
Still/Here
April 30
<i>Wally World</i>
Performing Arts
Wally World
December 16
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2021 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation