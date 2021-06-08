Cosmic Country star Andrew Sa drops a high lonesome covers collection 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
Gossip Wolf got acquainted with local queer crooner Andrew Sa via his show-stealing turns with the Hideout's hilarious and heartwarmingly campy Cosmic Country Showcase. At this recurring revue, aliens, monsters, and other oddballs display an uncanny talent for belting out country tunes—usually backed by a killer band with Sima Cunningham (Ohmme), Sullivan Davis, Dorian Gehring, Liam Kazar (Marrow), and Spencer Tweedy. On Sa's new covers EP, Cosmic Country Stars: Andrew Sa, his high, keening voice is very much of this Earth, adding pathos and lovely loneliness to a sparkling version of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game" and a plaintive duet with Kelly Hogan on Neko Case's "I Wish I Was the Moon." This wolf can't wait to see Sa and his otherworldly cohorts onstage again!
Jazz saxophonist Dave Rempis has stayed busy—and maintained his commitment to community—throughout the pandemic. He released a steady stream of old recordings via his label, Aerophonic, and performed online or outside (weather permitting). He streamed solo from Unity Lutheran Church, booked a few outdoor gigs in Milwaukee with drummer Tim Daisy, and played a small-group series in Margate Park, usually with drummer Tyler Damon and sometimes with cellist Tomeka Reid, bassist Joshua Abrams, and other guests. On Saturday, May 8, Rempis resumed the Margate Park series, and on Tuesday, June 15, he drops The COVID Tapes: Solos, Duos, & Trios, which compiles several 2020 performances.
On Saturday, June 12 (the first of two summer 2021 Record Store Day holidays), pop-up record store Miyagi throws a crate-digging bonanza at the Silver Room in Hyde Park. South Rhodes Records, Beverly Phono Mart, and Jaytoo will also sell vinyl; the event runs from noon till 6 PM, with music from funk band Mathien and several DJs. v
Got a tip? Tweet @Gossip_Wolf or e-mail gossipwolf@chicagoreader.com.
We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.
Are you in?
Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!