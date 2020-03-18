 A note on how to cover the coronavirus | Staff notes | Chicago Reader

March 18, 2020 Columns & Opinion | Staff notes

A note on how to cover the coronavirus 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

ON THE COVER: PHOTO BY SAMANTHA BAILEY. FOR MORE OF BAILEY'S WORK, VISIT THOUGHTSINBUTTERMILK.COM.

How does the Reader cover the coronavirus? It's a question we started asking ourselves late last week as the city and state stepped up their responses—and the cancellation, postponement, and closure notices started pouring in from the entities we love most.

What would signature Reader coverage of a global pandemic look like? And what role could we play in ensuring the survival of the businesses, organizations, and nonprofits that make Chicago second to none?

You'll find the answers inside. We have chosen to tell this rapidly changing story through people, the folks on our beats and in our lives, and we're sharing their ideas for how to support them through this. Chicagoans are resilient and resourceful AF. We're pros at coming together in a crisis. And when institutions fail us, we step in to look after our own.

If you have the resources, please consider supporting the folks whose stories you'll read here. And if you're in need of support, stay tuned for details about efforts we're coordinating and putting together. As always, you can find more information here on our website.

We love you, Chicago. We'll see you on the other side.   v

More Staff notes »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.


Are you in?

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 


Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Tags:

Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Karen Hawkins

  • 'I'm still in shock'

    'I'm still in shock'

    How Chicagoans, from creatives to nonprofit staff, are being affected by the novel coronavirus—and what we can all do to help
    • by Salem Collo-Julin, Maya Dukmasova, Leor Galil, Karen Hawkins, Dan Jakes, Sujay Kumar, S. Nicole Lane, Jamie Ludwig, Philip Montoro and Brianna Wellen
    • Mar 18, 2020
  • Best of Chicago 2019

    Best of Chicago 2019

    We're all winners.
    • by Karen Hawkins
    • Nov 6, 2019
  • Arts—and aquatic—activities for kids during the CPS strike

    Arts—and aquatic—activities for kids during the CPS strike

    Classes and workshops cover music, dance, film, theater, and more
    • by Karen Hawkins
    • Oct 17, 2019
  • More »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation