 The Cook County State’s Attorney Election | Back Room Deal | Chicago Reader

February 25, 2020 News & Politics | Back Room Deal

Share

The Cook County State’s Attorney Election 

By and

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge SUE KWONG
  • Sue Kwong

Back by popular demand: The Back Room Deal features radio personality and longtime Reader political writer Ben Joravsky arguing local Chicago politics with Reader senior writer Maya Dukmasova. With sharp wit and stinging analysis, Joravsky and Dukmasova cut through the smokey haze of the elections to offer you a glimpse of the 2020 Chicago-area Illinois primary races—local and Cook County-level and, of course, U.S. presidential. Will these historic elections be determined in back-room deals, like so many in Chicago's past? Let Ben and Maya talk you through it.

Tags: , ,

Share

More Back Room Deal »

You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 
Or:
 One-time donation  → 

Related Events

  • Mobilize: Super Tuesday Watch Party

    Recommended Free 21+ Agenda
    Mobilize: Super Tuesday Watch Party @ The Promontory

    • Tue., March 3, 6-8 p.m.

Related Stories

  • Who are the Delegates?

    Who are the Delegates?

    • by Maya Dukmasova and Ben Joravsky
    • Feb 24, 2020
  • Listen to <em>The Ben&nbsp;Joravsky Show</em>

    Listen to The Ben Joravsky Show

    The Ben Joravsky Show is streamed Tuesdays through Fridays between 1 and 3 PM and airs live on the Chicago Reader and Sun-Times websites. It is also released as a podcast each afternoon after the live show.
    • by Ben Joravsky
    • Feb 21, 2020

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Maya Dukmasova

  • Who are the Delegates?

    Who are the Delegates?

    • by Maya Dukmasova and Ben Joravsky
    • Feb 24, 2020
  • Taking heartbreak seriously

    Taking heartbreak seriously

    A journalist turns her breakup into art and politics with a breakup zine.
    • by Maya Dukmasova
    • Feb 11, 2020
  • Objection!

    Objection!

    Who needs Facebook and Russian trolls when Illinois election laws sow plenty of bad faith?
    • by Maya Dukmasova
    • Jan 29, 2020
  • More »

More by Ben Joravsky

  • Who are the Delegates?

    Who are the Delegates?

    • by Maya Dukmasova and Ben Joravsky
    • Feb 24, 2020
  • Listen to <em>The Ben&nbsp;Joravsky Show</em>

    Listen to The Ben Joravsky Show

    The Ben Joravsky Show is streamed Tuesdays through Fridays between 1 and 3 PM and airs live on the Chicago Reader and Sun-Times websites. It is also released as a podcast each afternoon after the live show.
    • by Ben Joravsky
    • Feb 21, 2020
  • The wit and wisdom of Michael Bloomberg

    The wit and wisdom of Michael Bloomberg

    Centrist Democrats have decided to ignore Bloomberg’s racism and misogyny because they think he can beat Trump.
    • by Ben Joravsky
    • Feb 19, 2020
  • More »

Agenda Teaser

02.25.20
CA$H ONLY - A Photo Exhibition by Jacob King
Galleries & Museums
CA$H ONLY - A Photo Exhibition by Jacob King AdventureLand Gallery
February 07 2
Jacob Wick solo, Jacob Wick & Phil Sudderberg
Music
Jacob Wick solo, Jacob Wick & Phil Sudderberg Museum of Contemporary Art
February 25
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation