Confinement Film Festival wants you to get creative in quarantine 

With HUMP! canceled, a new online fest is born.

Since 2005, HUMP! Film Festival has been touring around the country and bringing audiences erotic films that are five minutes or less. HUMP! has shocked people, made them giggle, and introduced them to new things by highlighting all body types, kinks, color, gender, sexuality, and identity. However, this year HUMP! had to cancel its spring tour and decided to go live on the Internet. On May 9, HUMP! will come to the small screen and livestream weekly through June 12 with advice columnist and podcast host Dan Savage. HUMP! will be screening 16 hot amateur shorts that everyone can watch in the privacy of their home.

In addition to the new viewing pleasure of HUMP!, the crew of SPLIFF Film Festival and Savage Love have launched a new fest where artists can submit their work. CoFF (Confinement online Film Festival) will look at the reality of being stuck at home. Artists, filmmakers, nonfilmmakers, teachers, parents, and anyone else is invited to grab their smartphone and create their five-minute masterpiece.

The judges are looking for folks to submit funny, sad mind-fucks that carry themes of social distancing, self-quarantine, and living through a pandemic. Films will only be viewable online and 20 percent of ticket sales from CoFF will be divided among the filmmakers. The three top prizes include Most Creative ($500), Funniest ($500), and They Lost Their Goddamn Mind ($500). Some extra-credit prizes include toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and dried beans.

The submission deadline is Friday, May 15, at 5 PM PST. Send all works to dropbox@indexmediaco.com with a release form and signed entry form. v

