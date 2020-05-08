Confinement Film Festival wants you to get creative in quarantine With HUMP! canceled, a new online fest is born.

Since 2005, HUMP! Film Festival has been touring around the country and bringing audiences erotic films that are five minutes or less. HUMP! has shocked people, made them giggle, and introduced them to new things by highlighting all body types, kinks, color, gender, sexuality, and identity. However, this year HUMP! had to cancel its spring tour and decided to go live on the Internet. On May 9, HUMP! will come to the small screen and livestream weekly through June 12 with advice columnist and podcast host Dan Savage . HUMP! will be screening 16 hot amateur shorts that everyone can watch in the privacy of their home.

