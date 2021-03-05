 Coming in hot and justice for Mannix | Public Service Announcement | Chicago Reader

March 05, 2021

Coming in hot and justice for Mannix 

March is certainly coming in like a lion with a king’s share of events (see what I did there? Somehow I feel the need to apologize to Nathan Lane and Nathan Lane only. Anyhow). While some of our venues are slowly opening up, there are still some online shows that deserve your attention. Be safe out there whatever you choose to do and please don’t pop a capillary if you need to be reminded to wear a mask. Just wear the thing. There are so many other things to bitch about in this world (people who don’t pick up their garbage off the street, terrible parallel parking jobs that take up too much space, why did they cancel Mannix, etc.) but a new accessory that accentuates your general health shouldn’t be one of them.

Tunes:

  • Some of our music venues are slowly opening: Carol’s Pub in Uptown has limited-capacity shows scheduled this weekend with Jennifer Fletcher & the Reckoning, and Lloyd Snyder, while others are sticking to online offerings for the moment, including Winter’s Jazz Club. Their three-day online festival and fundraiser is viewable this weekend at their website, and features Dee Alexander, Victor Goines, and more.

Zooms:

  • We’re all finally getting the hang of this screen-heavy life (“You’re muted!”) and there’s some benefit to it: you can attend lectures and seem smart even though you haven’t changed out of your pajama pants. On Thursday, Chicago Movie Tours hosts a virtual tour of Union Station with an emphasis on its role in the movies. You can tune in for free but registration is required to get the access link. And the Alliance Française de Chicago is hosting a FrancoFun Food online cooking demonstration exploring the complex flavors of La Réunion a part of the Mascarene Islands. Tune in and get hungry on Tuesday at 5:30 PM, details are on the organization’s website.

Art rooms

  • One possibility for those looking to get out and see something other than the walls of our living rooms, but do so without worrying about crowds: go see some art! Galleries that are open for in-person viewing are subject to capacity limits, and many galleries are doing ticketed entry or requiring an appointment, to help keep track of the numbers. A few options to consider: West Town’s Western Exhibitions, the South Side Community Art Center in Bronzeville, or Jean Albano in River North.

More coming up:

  • Fri 3/5, 7 PM and Sat 3/6, 7 PM: WNUR 89.3 FM partners with the Chicago Independent Venue League for an online festival, streaming each night on Twitch.
  • Starting Fri 3/5: Lincoln Park Zoo is open again for visitors, reservations required.
  • Starting Fri 3/5: Lakeview’s Laugh Factory is back open for stand-up. All shows are ticketed and check out their website for showtimes.
  

