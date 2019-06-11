Come get pinned! 

The Reader founding member pins are here! You can pick yours up at our office (2930 S. Michigan) Monday through Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM or stop by one of our pin parties to meet Reader staffers, get a members-only deal, and show off your backward-R pride:

Thursday, June 13, 5-7 PM Publisher Tracy Baim and sales director Patti Flynn will be handing out pins at Women and Children First (5233 N. Clark). Members will also receive bookstore coupons!

Friday, June 14, 5-7 PM Grab your pin from sales director Patti Flynn and client relations manager Ted Piekarz before seeing a movie at the Logan Theatre (2646 N. Milwaukee). The theater bar is offering drink specials to all members!

Monday, June 17, 5-7 PM Stop by City Winery Riverwalk (11 W. Riverwalk South) where publisher Tracy Baim and coeditor in chief Karen Hawkins will be handing out pins. Members can enjoy drink specials on the river!

Wednesday, June 19, 5-7 PM Members picking up pins at the Promontory (5311 S. Lake Park) can meet publisher Tracy Baim and get free entry to the Danny Lerman Experience with Adam Hawley show at 8 PM (for as long as tickets are available).

Sunday, June 23, 1-9 PM Of course, we'll have member pins available for pickup all day at our Pride Block Party at Marz Brewing (3630 S. Iron). Meet Reader staffers and spend the day celebrating Pride with us! v