Chicago Reader Coloring Book available to benefit paper, artists 

The Chicago Reader has published a coloring book to raise funds for the paper and the artists who contributed drawings to the effort. The 52-page Chicago Reader Coloring Book is available in both PDF download and limited-edition print form.
More than 50 local artists contributed an amazing mix of illustrations, from legendary people (Gwendolyn Brooks, Frankie Knuckles, Svengoolie, Michael Jordan) to architecture (the Art Institute lions, South Shore, Pilsen, Music Box, Fireside Bowl, Hollywood Beach, downtown) to fun illustrations of everyday Chicagoans, pets, transit, and more. There are even dancing hot dogs.
The book is $30 as a PDF download, and $40 for a PDF plus printed book (limited edition, mailed).
Details on how to order will be added here soon.
We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.
Are you in?
Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!