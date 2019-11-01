Classifieds 

Trader sought by IMC Americas, Inc. in Chicago, IL to actively build & enhance the quality of our quantitative trading strategies by analyzing fin’l, economic & business trends to optimize IMC’s trading performance. This position reqs a Master’s deg in fin’l or systems engg; computational finance; economics or a similarly quantitative & analytical field. Candidates must have some work or graduate-level coursework in each of the following: (1) dvlpg & implmtg analytical frameworks to assess the impact of mkt changes on fin’l products; (2) using scientific prgmg langs to automate analytical frameworks to generate actionable insights; & (3) analyzing the nature & performance of fin’l products in response to regs & exchange rules, known mkt factors & macro trends. Exp w/ specific skills can be gained through employment exp or graduate-level coursework. Interested candidates should send resume to: talent@imc-chicago.com with “Trader” in subject line.

Corporate Investment Group Market Research Analyst. Research market conditions to determine sales of investment, insurance, financial products. Est. research methodology/design format for data gathering. Examine and analyze statistical data to forecast future marketing. Research customers preferences, competitors’ methods of marketing. Req. MS in Finance, Business, Marketing or Econ. 12 mos of exp in job offered. Mail resume to 238 W. Cermak Road 3A Chicago IL 60616 Attn: Andy Lam. Work area: Chicago IL (10/31)

Software Developer: Under Supervision of Project Manager, assist in researching, analyzing, designing, testing, implementing & configuring software applications in conjunction with hardware. Utilize: SharePoint, C#.NET, Java, XML, Javascript, AngularJS, Bootstrap, MS Visio, MS Project, SQL. Job locations in Park Ridge,IL & various unanticipated client sites nationally requiring relocation & travel to these sites involving short & long term assignments. Mail resume to AQL Technologies Inc, 2604 E Dempster St, #201, Park Ridge,IL 60068 (10/31

The Northern Trust Company seeks a Senior Consultant, Applications to design and architect software applications and services for trade management, position management, fund accounting, and reporting. Optimize the hedge fund service’s existing proprietary software to meet business needs. Interact with various software users in order to analyze business needs, create prototypes, and build low-latency and high-throughput software. Design, develop, and maintain internal core libraries, applications, and services using C++, C#, and Node.js. Liaise with team members in order to help solve complex debugging problems, understand internal systems and frameworks, and explore the latest software platforms and technologies. Position requires a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems, or a related STEM field, followed by 5 years of progressively responsible experience with software design, development, testing, and implementation. Experience must include a minimum of: 5 years of experience with C#/.NET, WCF, WPF, Web API, and Web Services; 5 years of experience with application design and analysis; 5 years of experience with multi-tier distributed services application and libraries development; 2 years of experience with JavaScript and MS SQL server; and 2 years of experience with Node.js based applications and services. Job location: Chicago, IL. To apply please visit https://careers.northerntrust.com and enter job code 19105 when prompted. Alternatively, please send your resume, cover letter, and a copy of the ad to S. Mohan, Recruiting Manager, 50 S. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60603 (10/31)

CAREGIVER/HOUSEKEEPER URGENTLY NEEDED -

It is a part time job, live-out position

from Tuesday to Friday.

The position includes childcare and little housekeeping

Must be able to interact with children

Speak English, and non smoker

MUST HAVE REFERENCES

You can reach Mrs Claudia at Claudiapredacoop1960@gmail.com (10/31)

WANTED Experienced[at least 5 years]CLEANING SUPERVISOR FOR UNION ASSIGNMENT [SEIU Local 1{$18-$22 per hour}] IN CHICAGO[60617].





Send resume or inquiries to: WCICleaning@SBCGlobal.net” (11/14)

The Department of Pharmacology at the University of Illinois at Chicago, located in a large metropolitan area seeks applicants for the position of Assistant Professor (research track) to assist the department to teach graduate courses in Pharmacology and conduct research related to stem cell biology and regenerative medicine. The position also requires developing an independent research program and utilizing genome editing tools and lineage tracing analysis to perform the research. Collect and analyze data, publish and present findings, and perform University service as assigned. Requirements: MD or PhD or equivalent in health, biological, chemical or related science and two years of postdoctoral training. Some travel required. For fullest consideration, please send a cover letter, CV, 3 letters of reference, official transcripts and salary history to the Search Coordinator at LDevaney@uic.edu. UIC is an EOE/AA/M/F/Disabled/Veteran. (10/31)

Real Estate



Applications being accepted for Affordable Housing. East Lake Management Group, Inc.: Lawndale Terrace/Plaza Court Apartments, 3158 W. Roosevelt Rd., 773-826-2133. Please bring a valid ID and apply in person (Mon. – Fri.) from 9am to 4pm between Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 and Mon., Dec. 2, 2019. Cozy 1-Bdrm units available at Lawndale Terrace for Senior Citizens (62 & older) and persons with disabilities (55 & older). Spacious 3-Bdrm units available at Lawndale Terrace/ Plaza Court Townhome Multi-Family Housing. Both buildings offer access to internet/cable hook-up & off-street parking. Heating, air-conditioning & appliances are included. Conveniently located near public transportation, shopping & parks. Lawndale Terrace / Plaza Court sit about 6 miles west of the Loop, nestled between I-290, Douglas Park, Roosevelt Rd and Ogden Ave. (10/31)

Studio

Large studio apartment near Loyola Park.1337 W. Estes. Hardwood Floors. Cats OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 12/1. $850-880/month. Sublease from 11/1/19 through 3/31/20 available for $765/month (773)761-4318 www.lakefrontmgt.com

1 Bedroom

LOOKING FOR A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE? LOVE DOGS and CATS? FURNISHED HOUSE. Great rent at $525 includes heat, air, electric, internet, FREE laundry. If you are a student, or working, or work in the pet industry this would be perfect for you. Renter will help take care of owner’s dogs. Nonsmoker only. Bedroom available. Near brown line and bus. Available November 1st. Danny (773)-618-0004. (10/31)

One bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra.6802 N. Wolcott. Hardwood floors. Laundry in building. $995-1050/month. Heat included. Cats OK. Available 12/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com

Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. $995-1050/month. Heat included/ Cats OK. Laundry in building. $995/month. Heat included. Available 12/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com

Large one bedroom apartment near Morse red line. 6824 N. Wayne. Hardwood floors. Pets OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 12/1. $1025/month. (773)761-4318.

www.lakefrontmgt.com

2 Bedroom

For rent Jefferson park two-bedroom apartment freshly painted walk to blue line one month rent and deposit $1,100. monthly gas included, pay own electric. (773)-671-1640. Call after 5. (11/7)

St. Joseph, Michigan, 2-unit apartment building well maintained. Fast-appreciating neighborhood. Long-term tenants wish to stay. $165,000. Call Earl 269-876-0715, Core Real Estate (10/31)

Miracle Message. Obtain health, energy and joy. Prolong your youth and life. Decrease illness with the possibility of healing. Call Jolanta: (847)650-8989. 5237 W. Addison St. Chicago, IL 60641 (11/07)

UCC FINANCING STATEMENT AMENDMENT ADDENDUM

Initial Financing Statement File Number: 1045091000048

DATE 01/18/2019

STATE OF MINNESOTA

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Shelly-Linette:Goss

The North 39.36 feet of Lot 22 in Block 3 in Cryer’s State Street Addition, a subdivision of the North West 1/4 of the North East 1/4 of Section 12, Township 36 North, Range 14 East of the Third Principal Meridian, in Cook County, Illinois. Commonly known as: 309 Luella, Calumet City, Illinois P.I.N. 29-12-201-037 (10/31)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Maria Lin Zhang Kung to Maria Lin Zhang Court Date December 30, 2019, 9:30 AM in Courtroom #1706 Case # 2019CONC001372 (11/14)