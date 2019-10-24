Classifieds 

JOBS



CAREGIVER/HOUSEKEEPER URGENTLY NEEDED -

It is a part time job, live-out position

from Tuesday to Friday.

The position includes childcare and little housekeeping

Must be able to interact with children

Speak English, and non smoker

MUST HAVE REFERENCES

You can reach Mrs Claudia at Claudiapredacoop1960@gmail.com (10/31)

MANUFACTURING PROCESS ENG - Power Plant Services in Melrose Park,

IL seeks qualified Mfg Process Eng. Collaborate w/ eng teams & mfg

facilities to develop processes & equipment to support product mfg

& new product launches. Masters or foreign equiv degree in Mech Eng,

Mfg Eng or in closely rltd fld of study (Will accept a Bachelors

in above flds + 5 yrs of prog exp in lieu of Masters) each alt edu

req w/ at least 1 yr of pro exp in: (i) Utilizing SolidWorks AutoCAD

& Mastercam to design, develop & model CNC machinery, products &

mfg processes; (ii) performing root cause investigations, FMEAs &

implementing CAPAs to improve mfg processes; & (iii) gathering, maintaining,

formatting, compiling & manipulating tech data, incl customer design

drawings, specs, materials test results & eng design changes. Emp

will accept any suitable combo of edu, training, or exp. An EOE.

40 hrs/wk. Respond by mail: Power Plant Services, Attn: Carolina

Avila, 3131 W. Soffel Ave., Melrose Park, IL 60160. Refer to ad code:

PPS-0719.(10/24)

Medline Industries, Inc. has multi openings in its Northfield, IL office for: A) IS-Developer Analysts III to des’n & implmnt sol’ns for web commerce; B) K2 Developers to create/maintain Bus Proc automt’n sol’ns; C) Systems Analysts & Developers III to work w/BI team to define/document/apply BI rules to entrprise data. No trvl; no telcomm. Also seeking a Supply Chain Manager (Shanghai) to lead Shanghai proc. imprvmt w/focus on report’g/sys supp. This job reqs 10% int’l trvl; no telecom. Mail Resumes to: ATTN: HR, Medline Industries, Three Lakes Drive, Northfield, IL 60093 (10/24)

Sr. Software Engineer, .Net Development (Lisle, IL)(Mult pos). Archtct,

devlp & maintn technl prcsses arnd .Net pltfrm assets. Partcipt in

app dvlp incld desgn, dvlp & QA SDLC. Req. Mster’s deg or for equiv

in Comp Sci, IT, or rel fld, & 2 yrs exp in job offrd or rel pos

dvlp’g large, distrbtd, & hgh prodctn impct systs in AGILE/SCRUM

environ. Must’ve relvt work exp. Apply res/cvr let to Evolent Health

LLC, Attn: M. Terceros, Ref#: LJ2019, 800 N. Glebe Rd, Ste 500, Arlington,

VA 22203. No calls. (10/24)

WANTED Experienced[at least 5 years]CLEANING SUPERVISOR FOR UNION ASSIGNMENT [SEIU Local 1{$18-$22 per hour}] IN CHICAGO[60617].

Send resume or inquiries to: WCICleaning@SBCGlobal.net" (11/14)



SERVICES

Miracle Message. Obtain health, energy and joy. Prolong your youth and life. Decrease illness with the possibility of healing. Call Jolanta: (847)650-8989. 5237 W. Addison St. Chicago, IL 60641 (11/07)



PERSONALS



52-year-old incarcerated Black/Italian male seeks sincere, down to earth and genuinely open-minded people (like myself) to correspond with. All welcome, I can’t wait to share my story and learn about yours.

Peter Saunders #B–00118

2600 N. Brinton Avenue

Dixon, Illinois 61021

FOR SALE

100,650 miles. 2-door coup. Black engine 4cylinder used 2000 Toyota Solara. FWD. Cruise Control. Air conditioning. Power steering. Power window. AM/FM and one CD player. 2 owners. call (312) 532-1497 (10/24)

REAL ESTATE



Searching

I am a quiet senior citizen seeking a safe and secure sleeping room in the near Northside of Chicago. I will be there between the hours of 10 pm and 8 am. 312-774-4742. If no answer, please leave your name and number. (10/24)



Studio

Large studio apartment near Loyola Park. 1337 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Heat Included. Laundry in building. Available 11/1. $850-880 month. Sublease from 11/1/19 through 3/31/20 available for $765/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com

1 Bedroom

One-bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra. 6802 N. Wolcott. Hardwood floors. Laundry in building. $995-1050/month. Heat included. Cats OK. Available 11/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com

Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Laundry in building. $995/month. Heat included. Available 11/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com

Large one bedroom apartment near Morse red line. 6824 N. Wayne. Hardwood floor. Pets OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 11/1. $1025/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com

2 BEDROOM

Spacious 2 BR/2 BA condo across from Millennium Park. Remodeled, parking, pool, and balcony with lake views. Laundry/dry cleaners in building. Option for furnished or unfurnished. MUST SELL BEST OFFER. Assigned agent. (312)852-1150 (10/24)





4 Bedroom

Bucktown: 1922 N Wilmot, 4 RMS, 2BR, 1 Blk from “Blue Line L”. Modern kitchen &

bath. Hardwood floors. $1200 + security . Available Immediately. No Pets. Call (773) 612-3112 (10/24)





Applications being accepted for Affordable Housing. East Lake Management Group, Inc.: Lawndale Terrace/Plaza Court Apartments, 3158 W. Roosevelt Rd., 773-826-2133. Please bring a valid ID and apply in person (Mon. – Fri.) from 9am to 4pm between Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 and Mon., Dec. 2, 2019. Cozy 1-Bdrm units available at Lawndale Terrace for Senior Citizens (62 & older) and persons with disabilities (55 & older). Spacious 3-Bdrm units available at Lawndale Terrace/ Plaza Court Townhome Multi-Family Housing. Both buildings offer access to internet/cable hook-up & off-street parking. Heating, air-conditioning & appliances are included. Conveniently located near public transportation, shopping & parks. Lawndale Terrace / Plaza Court sit about 6 miles west of the Loop, nestled between I-290, Douglas Park, Roosevelt Rd and Ogden Ave.



Private,Private waterfront home with sand beaches on Lake Michigan. View pictures at www.newkewauneerealestate.com$374,000.00 N.E.W. Real Estate,Inc Kewaunee,wi 920 388 1004



LEGAL NOTICES

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Anas Elshafei to Adam Anas Elshafei Court Date 12/16/2019, 1:30 PM in Courtroom #1202 Case # 2019CONC001197 (10/24)

UCC FINANCING STATEMENT AMENDMENT ADDENDUM

Initial Financing Statement File Number: 1045091000048

DATE 01/18/2019

STATE OF MINNESOTA

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State

Shelly-Linette:Goss

The North 39.36 feet of Lot 22 in Block 3 in Cryer’s State Street Addition, a subdivision of the North West 1/4 of the North East 1/4 of Section 12, Township 36 North, Range 14 East of the Third Principal Meridian, in Cook County, Illinois.

Commonly known as: 309 Luella, Calumet City, Illinois

P.I.N. 29-12-201-037 (10/31)