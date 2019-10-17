Classifieds 

JOBS





CAREGIVER/HOUSEKEEPER URGENTLY NEEDED -

It is a part time job, live-out position

from Tuesday to Friday.

The position includes childcare and little housekeeping

Must be able to interact with children

Speak English, and non smoker

MUST HAVE REFERENCES

You can reach Mrs Claudia at Claudiapredacoop1960@gmail.com (10/31)

NORVAX, LLC d/b/a GoHealth seeks a Senior Data Engineer in Chicago, IL to design, develop, execute, and deliver all data needs for the company. MS & 6 yrs or BS & 8 yrs. For full req’s and to apply visit: https://www.gohealth.com/careers/ Job Reference Number: 270-1 (10/17)

Software Developer (Chicago, IL)

Design, Develop, Implementing web/windows applications & products. Implementation of Client-Side validations at the Controller level. Involved in Requirement Analysis, Testing & Maintenance. MS in CS, Engineering, IT, or related. Will accept BS or foreign equivalent w/ 5 years of related IT exp. in lieu of stated education requirements. Will accept any suitable combination of education, training or exp.; Frequent travel & relocation may be required. Multiple openings. Send resumes to: Ref#100 HR Dir, Platinum Consulting, Inc., 2425 W. Lawrence Avenue, Chicago, IL, 60625; EOE (10/17)

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago seeks Research Scientists for Chicago, IL location to design, conduct &/or coordinate clinical research studies related to the natural history db of pediatric epilepsy. Bachelor’s in Biology/Medical Sciences+5yrs exp req’d. Req’d skills- epilepsy clinical research; early & late stage clinical trials; negotiating clinical trial budgets; clinical data QA/QC; monitor clinical data; GCP compliance. Apply at luriechildrens.org/careers Req ID: 2019-11277 (10/17)

Corporate Governance, Risk Management and Compliance Officer

PDL Broker Inc.

Chicago, IL

Advise leadership on international and domestic legal strategies, issues and risk management. Oversee arrangements and negotiate with insurance companies, brokers, financial institutions, federal, state and local governments and national and overseas clients. Address potential legal issues relating to insurance law, the interpretation of various types of insurance policies, insurance contracts, and civil procedure issues. Provide guidance regarding the management of insurance-related litigation, financial analysis techniques, and principles of insurance.

Must have a Master's Degree in Law or its foreign equivalent. Must have three (3) years of experience as a Corporate Governance, Risk Management and Compliance Officer. Must also have at least three (3) years of experience in negotiations, international contracts and agreements based in different European and South-East Asian countries.

Qualified applicants should submit resume to job@pdlbroker.com and reference code CGRM1019. (10/17)

Hyatt Regency Chicago

Assist Exec Hsekpr. Ensure clean, orderly, and attractive conditions for the hotel. Assists in establishing standards and procedures for housekeeping staff. Plans work schedules to ensure adequate service coverage. Check inventories for housekeeping supplies. Assists organize and direct training programs. Req. BS in hospitality. 6 mos of exp in job offered or 6 mos as hotel mgmt related internships. Email resume to alexandra.aloma@hyatt.com. Work area: Chicago IL (10/17)

Medline Industries, Inc. has multi openings in its Northfield, IL office for: A) IS-Developer Analysts III to des’n & implmnt sol’ns for web commerce; B) K2 Developers to create/maintain Bus Proc automt’n sol’ns; C) Systems Analysts & Developers III to work w/BI team to define/document/apply BI rules to entrprise data. No trvl; no telcomm. Also seeking a Supply Chain Manager (Shanghai) to lead Shanghai proc. imprvmt w/focus on report’g/sys supp. This job reqs 10% int’l trvl; no telecom. Mail Resumes to: ATTN: HR, Medline Industries, Three Lakes Drive, Northfield, IL 60093.

SERVICES

Miracle Message. Obtain health, energy and joy. Prolong your youth and life. Decrease illness with the possibility of healing. Call Jolanta: (847)650-8989. 5237 W. Addison St. Chicago, IL 60641 (11/07)

ADULT SERVICES

Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995 (10/17)

REAL ESTATE

Spacious 2 BR/2 BA condo across from Millennium Park. Remodeled, parking, pool, and balcony with lake views. Available immediately. Option for furnished or unfurnished. $3000/m NGBL (312) 852-1150 (10/17)

Lovely 2-bedroom apartment, 7314 N. Winchester. Furnished or unfurnished (your choice). Balcony, washer/dryer, hardwood floors. $1,275/mo. Available 11/1. (805) 232-6308. (10/17)

Bucktown: 1922 N Wilmot, 4 RMS, 2BR, 1 Blk from “Blue Line L”. Modern kitchen &

bath. Hardwood floors. $1200 + security . Available Immediately. No

Pets. Call (773) 612-3112 (10/24)

BERWYN TOWNHOUSE

Completely Remodeled Open Concept. Everything new from roof to plumbing. New Master Bedroom EnSuite with Luxury Shower. New Kitchen with SS Appliances $284,800

Call Mike Adams 708-785-0066 (10/17)

Private, Private waterfront home with sand beaches on Lake Michigan. View pictures at www.newkewauneerealestate.com $374,000.00 N.E.W. Real Estate,Inc Kewaunee,wi 920 388 1004 (10/17)

PERSONALS

52 year old incarcerated Black/Italian male seeks sincere, down to earth and genuinely open-minded people (like myself) to correspond with. All welcome, I can’t wait to share my story and learn about yours.

Peter Saunders #B–00118

2600 N. Brinton Avenue

Dixon, Illinois 61021

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19002046 on August 26, 2019. Under the Assumed Business Name of Garrett’s Irish Dance Goods. with the business located at: 3640 N. Kedzie Ave. Chicago, IL 60618 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name Complete Address Mary Katherine Lange 3640 N. Kedzie Ave., CHICAGO, IL 60618

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Anas Elshafei to Adam Anas Elshafei Court Date 12/16/2019, 1:30 PM in Courtroom #1202 Case # 2019CONC001197 (10/24)

UCC FINANCING STATEMENT AMENDMENT ADDENDUM

Initial Financing Statement File Number: 1045091000048

DATE 01/18/2019

STATE OF MINNESOTA

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State

Shelly-Linette:Goss

The North 39.36 feet of Lot 22 in Block 3 in Cryer’s State Street Addition, a subdivision of the North West 1/4 of the North East 1/4 of Section 12, Township 36 North, Range 14 East of the Third Principal Meridian, in Cook County, Illinois.

Commonly known as: 309 Luella, Calumet City, Illinois

P.I.N. 29-12-201-037 (10/31)